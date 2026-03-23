ESPN Original Series Where It Lies to premiere April 6

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ESPN today announced its newest ESPN Original Series Where It Lies will premiere April 6 on the ESPN App, with its linear debut airing April 8 at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Directed by Timothy Horgan, produced by Bluefoot Entertainment and Omaha Productions, and executive produced by ESPN senior writer and three-time New York Times best-selling author Wright Thompson, Russ Supplee, Timothy Horgan and John T. Edge, Where It Lies comes from the makers of TrueSouth and is the first docuseries to explore the real world of public golf where quirky characters, hidden histories, and thriving local cultures collide on the course. Each episode uses a public course as a gateway into a city’s food, music, traditions, and personalities, revealing how golf shapes — and is shaped by — the communities that play it. Authentic, cinematic, and offbeat, the series uncovers the game’s most relatable side while celebrating its accessibility and diversity.

“Every course has its own soul, and it’s important that each episode does as well,” said Horgan. “It has been a great joy to bring my incredibly talented production team to these courses and watch them do their magic. Where It Lies will unveil what it’s really like to work and play on some of the world’s best public and municipal courses.”

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates

Episode 1: Van Cortlandt Park (ESPN App Premiere: April 6 / ESPN2 Premiere: April 8, 5 p.m. ET)

The oldest municipal course in the U.S., New York’s Van Cortlandt Park has seen it all. This Bronx landmark, the most transit-accessible public course in the Big Apple, has welcomed a rich tapestry of golfers throughout its 130-year history. Legends like Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Joe Louis, and even the Three Stooges have left their mark, while “Vanny’s” heartbeat is its mix of the famous and forgotten, players of all ages, colors, and creeds. This oasis is an urban crossroads of stories, like the city it calls home.

The oldest municipal course in the U.S., New York’s Van Cortlandt Park has seen it all. This Bronx landmark, the most transit-accessible public course in the Big Apple, has welcomed a rich tapestry of golfers throughout its 130-year history. Legends like Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Joe Louis, and even the Three Stooges have left their mark, while “Vanny’s” heartbeat is its mix of the famous and forgotten, players of all ages, colors, and creeds. This oasis is an urban crossroads of stories, like the city it calls home. Episode 2: Rancho Park (ESPN App Premiere: May 11 / ESPN2 Premiere: TBC)

Nestled on L.A.’s Westside, Rancho Park is America’s busiest golf course. With over 100,000 annual rounds played on its 27-hole track in the shadow of a famous Hollywood studio, Rancho Park welcomes a diverse gathering of players. The “People’s Golf Course” features colorful characters like the majordomo of the practice putting green’s money games and the wily and acerbic tee-box announcer, while drinks, stories, and practice swings take center stage at the nightly driving-range happy hour. The vibrant culture and food scene off the course match the offbeat, iconic energy of L.A. itself.

Nestled on L.A.’s Westside, Rancho Park is America’s busiest golf course. With over 100,000 annual rounds played on its 27-hole track in the shadow of a famous Hollywood studio, Rancho Park welcomes a diverse gathering of players. The “People’s Golf Course” features colorful characters like the majordomo of the practice putting green’s money games and the wily and acerbic tee-box announcer, while drinks, stories, and practice swings take center stage at the nightly driving-range happy hour. The vibrant culture and food scene off the course match the offbeat, iconic energy of L.A. itself. Episode 3: The Patch (ESPN App Premiere: June 22 / ESPN2 Premiere: TBC)

“The Patch” is Augusta National’s scruffier older brother and a defining presence on the local golf landscape, especially after the course’s recent renovation in 2026. While the legendary Masters course draws global attention, this public gem is a community staple, connecting locals to the game in a unique and meaningful way. Rounds unfold alongside neighboring Daniel Field, the town’s tiny airport, where private aircraft fill the runway during Masters week. The green jacket may steal the headlines, but the Patch provides its own unmistakable color.

“The Patch” is Augusta National’s scruffier older brother and a defining presence on the local golf landscape, especially after the course’s recent renovation in 2026. While the legendary Masters course draws global attention, this public gem is a community staple, connecting locals to the game in a unique and meaningful way. Rounds unfold alongside neighboring Daniel Field, the town’s tiny airport, where private aircraft fill the runway during Masters week. The green jacket may steal the headlines, but the Patch provides its own unmistakable color. Episode 4: Kahuku (ESPN App Premiere: August 24 / ESPN2 Premiere: TBC)

From its pristine oceanside location, the North Shore course of Kahuku is a primal, timeless municipal gem. Passionate community resistance has resisted renovation and expansion for generations, maintaining a pure golf experience without carts or a clubhouse, where the only rule is that all players must wear shoes. With some of the world’s best food trucks lining Kamehameha Highway, the overall cultural experience embodies the best of Hawaii and the local slogan, “Keep the country, country.”

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Press Contacts

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]