ESPN Original Why Not Us: UMES Volleyball to premiere March 30

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ESPN today announced the next chapter of its acclaimed Why Not Us series, Why Not Us: UMES Volleyball, will premiere on March 30 on the ESPN App. Presented by Andscape and produced by Sport & Story, the latest installment follows the inspiring journey of the newly formed men’s volleyball team at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore — the first men’s volleyball program at a Division I HBCU.

At the center is Dr. Anitra Brockman — the first Black woman head coach of a men’s volleyball program at a Division I HBCU — as she sets out to build a winning culture from the ground up.

Why Not Us: UMES Volleyball chronicles the creation of the program from its earliest foundations to its inaugural season, capturing the ambition, challenges and purpose behind building a team and identity from scratch. The project explores the rise of men’s volleyball, the importance of diversity and inclusion in collegiate athletics, and the lasting impact of expanding opportunities at HBCUs.

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About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and the Places universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black content studio that explores the depth of Black identity through its power in sports and culture. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes daily journalism, film, television, book publishing and music.

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Press Contacts

Garrett Cowan | [email protected]