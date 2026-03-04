ESPN presents championship collegiate wrestling this March with the 2026 NCAA men’s and inaugural women’s wrestling National Championships

ESPN will present both the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships and the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships this month. The men’s championship is live from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, March 19-21, delivering comprehensive coverage across ESPN networks. The three-day event will showcase the nation’s top collegiate wrestlers competing for individual and team national titles. The first ever women’s wrestling championship starts all winter NCAA Championship action on ESPN networks.

Every match of the men’s championship will stream live on ESPN+, including early-round action and concurrent mat coverage. Select sessions will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, culminating with the Championship Finals live in primetime on ESPN on Saturday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET. All events will be available on the ESPN App.

ESPN has presented the NCAA Wrestling Championships since 1980, making it one of the company’s longest-running events.

Commentators

ESPN’s commentator team will feature analyst and rules expert Rock Harrison, a 10-year referee and former Virginia wrestler who serves as the lead analyst on ACC Network’s wrestling coverage; veteran analyst Tim Johnson, widely regarded as “the voice” of college wrestling with more than 35 years evaluating the sport and having called the last 20 NCAA Championships, and a member of both the Iowa and National Wrestling Halls of Fame; and two-time NCAA champion, six-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, who returns for his fourth consecutive year on ESPN’s championship coverage. One of the most accomplished wrestlers in history and still actively competing, Burroughs captured Olympic gold in 2012, won two NCAA titles at Nebraska and earned the 2012 Dan Hodge Trophy.

Harrison, Johnson and Burroughs will join play-by-play voice Mike Couzens and reporter Quint Kessenich for primetime and championship coverage on ESPN.

The full roster of ESPN voices on-site at Rocket Mobile Arena will include:

ESPN (Primetime and Championship Round):

Mike Couzens (play-by-play) – A versatile ESPN play-by-play voice calling the Championships for the ninth year.

ESPNU (Daytime):

Shawn Kenney (play-by-play) – ACC Network’s lead wrestling play-by-play voice.

(play-by-play) – ACC Network’s lead wrestling play-by-play voice. Tim Johnson (analyst) – “The voice” of college wrestling for more than three decades. Johnson has evaluated college wrestling for more than 35 years and has called hundreds of collegiate wrestling meets, including the last 20 NCAA Championships. A member of both the Iowa and National Wrestling Halls of Fame.

ESPN+ MatCast:

Shane Sparks (play-by-play) – Big Ten Network’s lead wrestling play-by-play voice.

(play-by-play) – Big Ten Network’s lead wrestling play-by-play voice. Mike McMullen (analyst) – Two-time NCAA All-American and former Northwestern wrestler.

Fans can follow the action on X through @NCAAWrestling and join the conversation by tagging their posts #NCAAWrestling. For more information on the NCAA Div. I Wrestling Championships: https://www.ncaa.com/wrestling

2026 NCAA Men’s Championships Schedule on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Session Networks ESPN+ Mat Feeds Thu, Mar 19 Noon First Round ESPN2

ESPN+ 8 mat feeds

MatCast 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN

ESPN+ 8 mat feeds

MatCast Fri, Mar 20 Noon Quarterfinals ESPNU

ESPN+ 8 mat feeds

MatCast 8 p.m. Semifinals ESPN2

ESPN+ 6 mat feeds

MatCast Sat, Mar 21 11 a.m. Medal Round ESPNU

ESPN+ 4 mat feeds

MatCast 6:30 p.m. Championship ESPN

ESPN+

NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championship on ESPN+

On March 6-7, the NCAA will crown its first-ever women’s wrestling national champions at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling National Championship in Coralville, Iowa, with live coverage on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. The historic event marks women’s wrestling as the NCAA’s 91st championship sport and features student-athletes from Divisions I, II and III competing for national titles. The championship will also air tape delayed on ESPNU at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

2026 NCAA Women’s Championships Schedule on ESPN: