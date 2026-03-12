ESPN returns as the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Bracket reveal; ESPN presents wall-to-wall surrounding coverage for 2026 Selection Sunday

Reactions, analysis, interviews and more will continue throughout the day surrounding the men’s and women’s tournament fields

ESPN will provide hours of unmatched, multi-platform coverage throughout the weekend surrounding Selection Sunday, including live reactions, analysis and interviews supporting the men’s bracket and the exclusive reveal of the women’s field for their respective NCAA DI Basketball Championship.

The weekend’s coverage all leads to ESPN’s exclusive reveal of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball bracket on NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special Presented by Capital One. The unveiling of the 68-team field will be live at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Christine Williamson hosting. She is joined by analysts Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Chiney Ogwumike, reporter Holly Rowe and bracketologist Charlie Creme. The group will break down the field during the one-hour special, giving immediate reactions and insight into how the bracket will shake out. The show will also be unlocked on Disney+.

ESPN Coverage

Coverage begins Saturday at noon ET with College GameDay Covered by State Farm live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, previewing the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. The team of host Rece Davis, analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and insider Pete Thamel will talk all things Champ Week a day ahead of the men’s bracket reveal.

Also on Saturday, ESPN will have the first-ever early reveal of the top 16 seeds in the NCAA DI Women’s Tournament bracket. Christine Wiliamson, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike and bracketologist Charlie Creme will alphabetically unveil the 16 host sites for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament on ESPN. The exclusive reveal airs between the two SEC Men’s Basketball semifinals (approx. 3 p.m.).

The action will begin early Sunday live from the SEC Men’s Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., with College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s from noon-1 p.m. on ESPN. The men’s College GameDay crew will discuss the remaining conference championship games and provide an in-depth examination of how the tournament brackets might shake out.

The team will return at 6 p.m. on SportsCenter with live reactions to the reveal of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket. Men’s Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s takes over from 7-8 p.m. on ESPN and Disney+, featuring in-depth analysis, interviews and breakdowns of the newly announced field. The two evening shows will be live from Bridgestone Arena Plaza in the Music City and open to fans, weather permitting.

Following Bracketology, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special Presented by Capital One will be live at 8 p.m. on ESPN with the exclusive reveal of the 68-team field. Williamson will host the one-hour special, joined by analysts Carter, Lobo, Ogwumike, reporter Rowe and bracketologist Creme.

Following the one-hour women’s show, the discussion will continue with Bracketology specials beginning at 9 p.m. with Women’s Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s followed by Men’s Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s at 10 p.m., both on ESPN. Hosted by Williamson, the women’s show will also feature Carter, Lobo, Ogwumike, Rowe, Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Muffet McGraw and Carolyn Peck. The group will dive even deeper into analysis and reviews of the women’s bracket.

The men’s show will be hosted by Kevin Connors alongside analysts Tom Crean, Sean Farnham, Kevin Keatts and Ron Slay, as they give a full review and breakdown of the men’s brackets.

Coverage continues Monday with Bracketology at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 featuring Zubin Mehenti, Farnham, Greenberg, Keatts and Slay covering all things men’s tournament.

Digital Coverage

Bracketology for both 68-team fields will also be available for fans to stream across the ESPN App, ESPN YouTube and ESPN Facebook.

The men’s bracket will be broken down on Sunday night during Bracketology: Men’s Selection Presented by Coors Light, a one-hour special beginning at 9 p.m. The show is hosted by Sam Ravech with Myron Medcalf, Harry Lyles Jr., Jeff Borzello and bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

On Monday, Bracketology: Women’s Selection Presented by Allstate will air on ESPN’s YouTube, ESPN’s Facebook and the ESPN App live at 6 p.m. Hosted by Maria Marino with analysts Ari Chambers and Autumn Johnson and bracketologist Charlie Creme, the group will go through an in-depth breakdown of every region, highlight sleeper teams and offer their Women’s Final Four predictions and more.

SEC Network

SEC Now: Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte, N.C., studios. Peter Burns will be joined by Daymeon Fishback, Mike Neighbors and Steffi Sorensen to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC women’s and men’s squads selected for postseason play.

ACC Network

ACCN will air back-to-back Selection Sunday specials from its Bristol, Conn. studios. Beginning at 9 p.m., ACC Network will air the Nothing But Net: Men’s Selection Special with Taylor Tannebaum, Joel Berry II and Luke Hancock. Immediately following at 10 p.m., Kelsey Riggs Cuff hosts Nothing But Net: Women’s Selection Special alongside Kelly Gramlich, Liz Kitley and Muffet McGraw.

ESPN.com Coverage

Immediately after the men’s and women’s fields are set, Borzello and Creme will reveal their instant brackets, while Medcalf, Creme, Michael Voepel and Kendra Andrews will break down what fans need to know about every team in each tournament. Before the night ends, Lunardi will weigh in on winners, losers and what the selection committee got right. Voepel will also look at the UConn women’s path to a potential 13th NCAA title and seventh perfect season.

ESPN Radio

ESPN’s Selection Sunday coverage continues across the airwaves with a Bracketology doubleheader on ESPN Radio. Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf host the Men’s Bracketology Selection Show from 6–9 p.m., followed by the Women’s Bracketology Reaction Show from 9 p.m. – midnight, hosted by Q Myers and Mia O’Brien.

Guests for the men’s show include: Keith Gill (Sun Belt Commissioner/Men’s Basketball Selection Committee Chair) and Nolan Smith (Tennessee State head coach).

Women’s show will feature: Ashlon Jackson (Duke guard), Jan Jensen (Iowa head coach), Amanda Braun (UW-Milwaukee head coach and Women’s Basketball Committee Chair), Mark Campbell (TCU head coach) and ZaKiyah Johnson (LSU guard).

Full Women’s Championship Coverage

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 18, with games across ESPN networks, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The 2026 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3 and the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on ABC for the fourth straight season. The game will air Sunday, April 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz. For the fifth consecutive year, full national telecasts of all 67 tournament games will be available and all games can be found on the ESPN App.

NIT

The 32-team bracket for the 2026 National Invitational Tournament (NIT) will also be unveiled on Sunday night via an NCAA press release and on social media. All 31 games of the NIT will be televised on ESPN linear networks and ESPN+ from the first tip on March 17 through the championship game on April 2. Ahead of the first game on Tuesday, March 17, ESPN2 will air a preview show diving into all the matchups of the tournament beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Full coverage plans including matchups, networks and commentators, will be announced following the reveal on Sunday night.

WBIT

The 32-team bracket for the 2026 Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) will be revealed on ESPN+ for the first time during the WBIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. All 31 games of the WBIT will be available on ESPN linear networks and ESPN+, with the Championship slated for ESPN2 on April 1.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

ESPN recently released a new marketing campaign for its Women’s and Men’s ESPN Tournament Challenge games, which are now open for fans to create entries and join or start groups. The creative builds on last year’s successful “Bracketbrain” platform with a full-fledged spoof pharmaceutical spot. Watch here.

