ESPN to air Celebrating Pat Summitt: Live Reunion Special, presented by Eli Lilly and Company, on March 29

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ESPN today announced that Celebrating Pat Summitt: Live Reunion Special, presented by Eli Lilly and Company, will premiere Sunday, March 29, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and available to stream on the ESPN App.

The one-hour television special, produced by Omaha Productions, celebrates the remarkable life and lasting impact of Pat Summitt, the iconic Tennessee women’s basketball head coach who won eight national championships and helped transform the sport. Moderated by ESPN’s Holly Rowe and filmed at Knoxville’s historic Tennessee Theatre in December in front of a live audience, the reunion special features former Lady Vols stars Candace Parker, Nikki Fargas, and Andraya Carter alongside South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley sharing untold stories and memories behind some of the most iconic moments of Summitt’s career. The storytelling event celebrates Summitt’s extraordinary life and lasting impact through intimate conversation, nostalgic video highlights, and special cameo appearances.

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Garrett Cowan

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