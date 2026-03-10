ESPN to Exclusively Present NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, March 12-22
- Regional Semifinals on Thursday, followed by Regional Finals on Saturday on ESPN+
- NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 20 & 22 in University Park, Pa.) on ESPN+ and ESPNU
- ESPN’s Jason Ross Jr. and AJ Mleczko joined by Madison Packer to call Women’s Frozen Four and John Buccigross, Mleczko and Packer to call Championship
- All coverage streaming on the ESPN App
ESPN will exclusively present the 2026 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, beginning Thursday, March 12, with the regional semifinals. Action continues Saturday, March 14, with the regional finals. Every regional game through the Women’s Frozen Four will stream on the ESPN App. Women’s Frozen Four semifinal action begins Friday, March 20, at 4 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ followed by the Championship game on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. from Pegula Ice Arena at University Park, Pa. (ESPNU). Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Madison Packer will be on the call throughout Women’s Frozen Four and John Buccigross, Mleczko and Packer on the call for the Championship.
Wisconsin (34-4-2), the No. 2 seed and reigning NCAA champion, will host the Quinnipiac vs. Franklin Pierce winner on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+). Later, Ohio State (34-4-0), last year’s NCAA runner up, is the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of the Yale vs. Minnesota-Duluth regional semifinal at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Notably, Wisconsin and Ohio State have alternated as national champions over the last five seasons, squaring off in the title game the last three years.
The Women’s Frozen Four semifinal matchups will be re-aired on ESPNU on March 21 at 10 p.m. and March 22 at 9 a.m.
All coverage available to stream on the ESPN App via direct-to-consumer or Pay TV authentication.
2026 NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN networks:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Thu, March 12
|6 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Yale
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
Princeton vs. UConn
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Regional Semifinals
Franklin Pierce vs. Quinnipiac
|ESPN+
|Sat, March 14
|2 p.m.
|Regional Finals
(Quinnipiac vs. Franklin Pierce winner) vs. No. 2 Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Regional Finals
(UConn vs. Princeton winner) vs. No. 3 Penn State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Regional Finals
No. 5 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Minnesota
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Regional Finals
(Yale vs. Minnesota-Duluth winner) vs. No. 1 Ohio State
|ESPN+
|Fri, March 20
|4 p.m.
|Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Madison Packer
In Studio | Natalie Noury, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals
Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Madison Packer
In Studio | Natalie Noury, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran
|ESPN+
|Sun, March 22
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship
John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Madison Packer
In Studio | Natalie Noury, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran
|ESPNU
*Networks and times subject to change
