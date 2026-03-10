ESPN to Exclusively Present NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, March 12-22

Regional Semifinals on Thursday, followed by Regional Finals on Saturday on ESPN+

NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 20 & 22 in University Park, Pa.) on ESPN+ and ESPNU

ESPN’s Jason Ross Jr. and AJ Mleczko joined by Madison Packer to call Women’s Frozen Four and John Buccigross, Mleczko and Packer to call Championship

All coverage streaming on the ESPN App

ESPN will exclusively present the 2026 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships, beginning Thursday, March 12, with the regional semifinals. Action continues Saturday, March 14, with the regional finals. Every regional game through the Women’s Frozen Four will stream on the ESPN App. Women’s Frozen Four semifinal action begins Friday, March 20, at 4 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ followed by the Championship game on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. from Pegula Ice Arena at University Park, Pa. (ESPNU). Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko and Madison Packer will be on the call throughout Women’s Frozen Four and John Buccigross, Mleczko and Packer on the call for the Championship.

Wisconsin (34-4-2), the No. 2 seed and reigning NCAA champion, will host the Quinnipiac vs. Franklin Pierce winner on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+). Later, Ohio State (34-4-0), last year’s NCAA runner up, is the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of the Yale vs. Minnesota-Duluth regional semifinal at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Notably, Wisconsin and Ohio State have alternated as national champions over the last five seasons, squaring off in the title game the last three years.

The Women’s Frozen Four semifinal matchups will be re-aired on ESPNU on March 21 at 10 p.m. and March 22 at 9 a.m.

All coverage available to stream on the ESPN App via direct-to-consumer or Pay TV authentication.

2026 NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship Schedule on ESPN networks:



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform(s) Thu, March 12 6 p.m. Regional Semifinals

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Yale ESPN+ 7 p.m. Regional Semifinals

Princeton vs. UConn ESPN+ 8 p.m. Regional Semifinals

Franklin Pierce vs. Quinnipiac ESPN+ Sat, March 14 2 p.m. Regional Finals

(Quinnipiac vs. Franklin Pierce winner) vs. No. 2 Wisconsin ESPN+ 2 p.m. Regional Finals

(UConn vs. Princeton winner) vs. No. 3 Penn State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Regional Finals

No. 5 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Minnesota ESPN+ 6 p.m. Regional Finals

(Yale vs. Minnesota-Duluth winner) vs. No. 1 Ohio State ESPN+ Fri, March 20 4 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Madison Packer

In Studio | Natalie Noury, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Jason Ross Jr., AJ Mleczko, Madison Packer

In Studio | Natalie Noury, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran ESPN+ Sun, March 22 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship

John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Madison Packer

In Studio | Natalie Noury, Angela Ruggiero, Paige Capistran ESPNU

*Networks and times subject to change

