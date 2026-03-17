ESPN to televise The Queens Classic at Citi Field, July 15

Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit in rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship

ESPN will televise The Queens Classic, a unique National Women’s Soccer League showcase between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit, on Wednesday, July 15, live from Citi Field in New York City. This game, a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship, marks the first time a women’s professional soccer match will be played at the iconic 42,000 capacity home of the New York Mets.

ESPN’s national telecast of The Queens Classic at Citi Field will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. (Details of ESPN’s coverage will be announced later.)

As reigning NWSL champion, Gotham FC brings a star-studded roster featuring multiple World Cup winners and Olympic gold medalists, while the Washington Spirit line up with international standouts including superstar 2024 Olympic gold medalist Trinity Rodman. The matchup promises to deliver must-watch action between two of the NWSL’s most dynamic clubs, renewing their rivalry four days before the men’s World Cup final comes to the New York region.

Tickets for the historic game go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 25, at GothamFC.com/Tickets and Mets.com/GothamFC. The collaboration between Gotham FC and the NWSL ensures that this one-of-a-kind matchup will reach audiences nationwide through ESPN networks – celebrating the growing impact and excitement of women’s soccer on the week of the 2026 World Cup Final in the region.

Matchup notes:

NWSL’s most-played rivalry: The 2025 NWSL Championship game between Gotham FC (formerly Sky Blue FC) and Washington Spirit marked the 44th matchup in the series, more than any other series in league history.

The 2025 NWSL Championship game between Gotham FC (formerly Sky Blue FC) and Washington Spirit marked the 44th matchup in the series, more than any other series in league history. Star-studded rosters: Gotham FC and Washington Spirit are among NWSL’s elite in showcasing some of the most accomplished and renowned soccer stars in the world. Gotham FC: World Cup champions Esther González (Spain), Rose Lavelle , Emily Sonnett , and Tierna Davidson (USA), back-to-back UEFA Women’s Euro champion Jess Carter (England), and more. Washington Spirit: 2024 Olympic Gold medalist Rodman ; Aubrey Kingsbury , Tara Rudd (USA), 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro champion Esme Morgan (England), and more.

Gotham FC and Washington Spirit are among NWSL’s elite in showcasing some of the most accomplished and renowned soccer stars in the world. On-field success: Over the past three seasons, Gotham FC and Washington Spirit have been among the best clubs in the league. Gotham has two NWSL titles in three seasons (2023 and 2025), while the Washington Spirit had back-to-back championship runner-up finishes in 2024 and 2025.

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