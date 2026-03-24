ESPN’s exclusive coverage of NCAA Women’s March Madness marches on to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Capital One continues this week with the Sweet 16 tipping off on Friday, March 27, ahead of Elite Eight play as the countdown to the 2026 Championship continues.

Games are available across ABC and ESPN, while also streaming live in the ESPN App with an applicable subscription.

For the Sweet 16 rounds, the Fort Worth 1 and Sacramento 2 regionals tip off Friday afternoon at their respective locations, while the Fort Worth 3 and Sacramento 4 regionals begin action on Saturday.

For the first time ever, ESPN will send studio teams on-site at the Sweet 16/Elite 8 in Sacramento and Fort Worth for NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T. The crew of Christine Williamson, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike will travel to Fort Worth, while Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Muffet McGraw and Meghan McKeown head west to Sacramento.

Rules analyst Dee Kantner will be on-site in Fort Worth, available for all six games in the Regional, while Violet Palmer will join the two crews in Sacramento on all four days.

Coverage starts Friday on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET with NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T, where Williamson, Carter and Ogwumike ready viewers for the action of the day. The trio dive into the games from both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 before heading to Phoenix, Ariz. for Final Four action.

Sweet 16 Commentator Teams

Fort Worth 1 Regional – Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Angel Gray, Dee Kantner

Sacramento 2 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer

Fort Worth 3 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner

Sacramento 4 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer

Elite 8 Commentator Teams

Fort Worth 1 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner

Sacramento 2 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer

Fort Worth 3 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner

Sacramento 4 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer

Greene, Peck, Gray and Kantner head to Fort Worth, Texas to announce the Fort Worth 1 Sweet 16 games, featuring No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Vandy, No. 4 North Carolina and No. 6 Notre Dame. Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe and Kantner will call the Elite 8 matchup out of Fort Worth 1, in addition to their Fort Worth 3 games.

Mowins, Antonelli, Gray and Palmer are on the call for the Sacramento 2 Regional games between No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 LSU in addition to the Elite 8 matchup on Sunday.

The Fort Worth 3 Regional, showcasing No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Kentucky will have the trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe on the call for both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.

The Sacramento 4 Regional, with No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 10 Virginia, has Lyle, White, Budden and Palmer calling the action.

Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Dee Kantner

For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story

Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach, Pat Summitt, is the subject of a new documentary “Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story” from award-winning director Dawn Porter (director, “Sing Sing Chronicles”; winner of the 2025 Emmy® Award for Best Documentary) and “Good Morning America” co-anchor and executive producer Robin Roberts. The film is built on never-before-seen archival footage and profiles the extraordinary women’s college basketball coach who forever changed the game, and includes fellow coaches, players, family and friends who knew her best, as well as rare interviews with Summitt herself, along with Billie Jean King, Peyton Manning, Dawn Staley, Tamika Catchings and more. “Breaking Glass: The Pat Summit Story” premieres Wednesday, March 25, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, Sunday, March 29, on ESPN2 and Sunday, April 5, on ESPN.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Where to Watch Sweet 16 Presented by Coca-Cola Fri, Mar 27 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Angel Gray, Dee Kantner ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 1 UConn

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Angel Gray, Dee Kantner ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 LSU

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer ESPN Sat, Mar 28 Noon NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC 12:30 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 2 Michigan

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ABC 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC 3 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Texas

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ABC 5 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 3 TCU

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer ESPN Elite 8 Presented by AT&T Sun, Mar 29 12:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Fort Worth 1 Regional – Elite 8

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ABC 3 p.m. Sacramento 2 Regional – Elite 8

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer ABC Mon, Mar 30 6:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. Fort Worth 3 Regional – Elite 8

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ESPN 9 p.m. Sacramento 4 Regional – Elite 8

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer ESPN Final Four Presented by AT&T Fri, Apr 3 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 7 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN2 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 9:30 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN2 Sat, Apr 4 1 p.m. Women’s College All-Star Game ESPN2 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Sun, Apr 5 2:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One ABC 3:30 p.m. Alt-Cast ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan ABC/ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship

Games after the first round are subject to change