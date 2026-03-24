ESPN’s exclusive coverage of NCAA Women’s March Madness marches on to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament Presented by Capital One continues this week with the Sweet 16 tipping off on Friday, March 27, ahead of Elite Eight play as the countdown to the 2026 Championship continues.
Games are available across ABC and ESPN, while also streaming live in the ESPN App with an applicable subscription.
For the Sweet 16 rounds, the Fort Worth 1 and Sacramento 2 regionals tip off Friday afternoon at their respective locations, while the Fort Worth 3 and Sacramento 4 regionals begin action on Saturday.
For the first time ever, ESPN will send studio teams on-site at the Sweet 16/Elite 8 in Sacramento and Fort Worth for NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T. The crew of Christine Williamson, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike will travel to Fort Worth, while Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Muffet McGraw and Meghan McKeown head west to Sacramento.
Rules analyst Dee Kantner will be on-site in Fort Worth, available for all six games in the Regional, while Violet Palmer will join the two crews in Sacramento on all four days.
Coverage starts Friday on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET with NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T, where Williamson, Carter and Ogwumike ready viewers for the action of the day. The trio dive into the games from both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 before heading to Phoenix, Ariz. for Final Four action.
Sweet 16 Commentator Teams
- Fort Worth 1 Regional – Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Angel Gray, Dee Kantner
- Sacramento 2 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer
- Fort Worth 3 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
- Sacramento 4 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer
Elite 8 Commentator Teams
- Fort Worth 1 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
- Sacramento 2 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer
- Fort Worth 3 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
- Sacramento 4 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer
Greene, Peck, Gray and Kantner head to Fort Worth, Texas to announce the Fort Worth 1 Sweet 16 games, featuring No. 1 UConn, No. 2 Vandy, No. 4 North Carolina and No. 6 Notre Dame. Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe and Kantner will call the Elite 8 matchup out of Fort Worth 1, in addition to their Fort Worth 3 games.
Mowins, Antonelli, Gray and Palmer are on the call for the Sacramento 2 Regional games between No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 LSU in addition to the Elite 8 matchup on Sunday.
The Fort Worth 3 Regional, showcasing No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Kentucky will have the trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe on the call for both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.
The Sacramento 4 Regional, with No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 10 Virginia, has Lyle, White, Budden and Palmer calling the action.
Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Dee Kantner
For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story
Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach, Pat Summitt, is the subject of a new documentary “Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story” from award-winning director Dawn Porter (director, “Sing Sing Chronicles”; winner of the 2025 Emmy® Award for Best Documentary) and “Good Morning America” co-anchor and executive producer Robin Roberts. The film is built on never-before-seen archival footage and profiles the extraordinary women’s college basketball coach who forever changed the game, and includes fellow coaches, players, family and friends who knew her best, as well as rare interviews with Summitt herself, along with Billie Jean King, Peyton Manning, Dawn Staley, Tamika Catchings and more. “Breaking Glass: The Pat Summit Story” premieres Wednesday, March 25, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, Sunday, March 29, on ESPN2 and Sunday, April 5, on ESPN.
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Where to Watch
|Sweet 16 Presented by Coca-Cola
|Fri, Mar 27
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Angel Gray, Dee Kantner
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Fort Worth 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 1 UConn
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck, Angel Gray, Dee Kantner
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Sacramento 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 LSU
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 28
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|12:30 p.m.
|Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 2 Michigan
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
|ABC
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Fort Worth 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Texas
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
|ABC
|5 p.m.
|Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sacramento 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 3 TCU
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer
|ESPN
|Elite 8 Presented by AT&T
|Sun, Mar 29
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Fort Worth 1 Regional – Elite 8
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Sacramento 2 Regional – Elite 8
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims, Violet Palmer
|ABC
|Mon, Mar 30
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Live Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Fort Worth 3 Regional – Elite 8
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Sacramento 4 Regional – Elite 8
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White, Kris Budden, Violet Palmer
|ESPN
|Final Four Presented by AT&T
|Fri, Apr 3
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Alt-Cast
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Studio Presented by Capital One
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Alt-Cast
|ESPN2
|Sat, Apr 4
|1 p.m.
|Women’s College All-Star Game
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice
|ESPN2
|National Championship
|Sun, Apr 5
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Alt-Cast
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan
|ABC/ESPN
Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship
Games after the first round are subject to change