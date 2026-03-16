Five exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point continues Monday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

43 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Monday, March 16, with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning with the Boston Bruins, led by top goal-scorer, Morgan Geekie, look to hold on to their Wild Card position as they take on Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. ET. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Pittsburgh Penguins and Erik Karlsson aim to maintain their playoff position as they face the league-leading Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday with an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with a Western Conference matchup as Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks face Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild, who sit firmly in the playoff mix. Later at 10 p.m., the Utah Mammoth and Clayton Keller aim to hold on to their wild card spot as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel.

ABC Hockey Saturday action continues at 8 p.m. with a prime time Original Six matchup between the Bruins and Charlie McAvoy, taking on Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings, with both teams neck and neck in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Where to Watch Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Mon, March 16 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Contributor: Arda Öcal 7 p.m. ESPN Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Kevin Weekes Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal 9:30 ESPN Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Erik Johnson Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal Thu, March 19 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan 10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan Sat, March 21 8 p.m. ABC Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

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