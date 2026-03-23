Five exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- The Point continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication
- 42 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week
The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday with an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets aiming to hold on to their Metropolitan Division playoff position as they face Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, take on the Utah Mammoth who are clinging on to their Wild Card position in the West.
Exclusive game action continues Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. as Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild look to solidify its Central Division standing as they face Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Oilers take on Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights in a neck-in-neck Pacific Division playoff race.
ABC Hockey Saturday action continues this week in prime time with the Flyers taking on Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings in a critical matchup for Eastern Conference Wild Card at 8 p.m.
Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.
Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tue, March 24
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Utah Mammoth
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal
|Thu, March 26
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|9:30
|ESPN
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Erik Johnson
Reporter: Leah Hextall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|Sat, March 28
|8 p.m.
|ABC
|Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- Inside Jack Hughes’ first month as an American hero
- Ranking the best potential first-round playoff matchups
- NHL Power Rankings: New 1-32 poll, points pace vs. preseason projections
- Tuesday: Ranking all 32 NHL prospect pools – and the top player in each
- Thursday: Hutson, Leonard and the Capitals’ next wave of stars
- Friday: Updated NHL Power Rankings
- NHL Playoff Watch: Enhanced standings, projections, draft lottery intel updated daily
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CONTACTS:
ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742
ESPN+
[email protected]