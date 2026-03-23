Five exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

42 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday with an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Zach Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets aiming to hold on to their Metropolitan Division playoff position as they face Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid, take on the Utah Mammoth who are clinging on to their Wild Card position in the West.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. as Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild look to solidify its Central Division standing as they face Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers. Following at 9:30 p.m., the Oilers take on Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights in a neck-in-neck Pacific Division playoff race.

ABC Hockey Saturday action continues this week in prime time with the Flyers taking on Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings in a critical matchup for Eastern Conference Wild Card at 8 p.m.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Where to Watch Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, March 24 7 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Utah Mammoth Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal Thu, March 26 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal 7 p.m. ESPN Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal 9:30 ESPN Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Erik Johnson Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal Sat, March 28 8 p.m. ABC Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

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