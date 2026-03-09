Four exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- The Point continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication
- 46 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week
The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday, March 10 with the Utah Mammoth and Dylan Guenther aiming to hold on to their Western Conference Wild Card spot as they take on Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Exclusive game action continues Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars for a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final at 8 p.m.
On Friday, the Oilers continue their Western Conference road trip as they face the St. Louis Blues and Robert Thomas at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
ABC Hockey Saturday action returns at 3 p.m. as the Boston Bruins, led by Charlie McAvoy, aim to hold on to their Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference as they take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.
Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tue, March 10
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
|Utah Mammoth at Minnesota Wild
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan
|Thu, March 12
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: John Tortorella
Reporter/Insider: Emily Kaplan
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|Fri, March 13
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues
|Host: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella
|Sat, March 14
|3 p.m.
|ABC
|Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- NHL Awards Watch: Celebrini challenges for MVP, dead heat for Norris
- Looking ahead to the NHL’s Central Division playoff battle
- NHL playoff watch: The Blue Jackets’ path to the playoffs
- Winners and losers of the 2025-26 NHL trade deadline
- Grades for all the big trades in the 2025-26 NHL season
- NHL trade tracker: All the deals made before the deadline
- NHL Power Rankings: Each team’s most intriguing game in March
- Tuesday: What to expect from top NHL prospects traded at the deadline
- Wednesday: Judging overreactions to the 2026 NHL trade deadline
- Thursday: How – and why – NHL teams are marketing to millennials
- Friday: Updated NHL Power Rankings
- NHL Playoff Watch: Enhanced standings, projections, draft lottery intel updated daily
