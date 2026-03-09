Four exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point continues Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

46 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday, March 10 with the Utah Mammoth and Dylan Guenther aiming to hold on to their Western Conference Wild Card spot as they take on Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars for a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final at 8 p.m.

On Friday, the Oilers continue their Western Conference road trip as they face the St. Louis Blues and Robert Thomas at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

ABC Hockey Saturday action returns at 3 p.m. as the Boston Bruins, led by Charlie McAvoy, aim to hold on to their Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference as they take on Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, March 10 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Utah Mammoth at Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan Thu, March 12 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Analyst: John Tortorella Reporter/Insider: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal Fri, March 13 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues Host: Mike Monaco Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella Sat, March 14 3 p.m. ABC Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]