Madelyn Burke joins ESPN as a SportsCenter Anchor

Television host Madelyn Burke has joined ESPN as an anchor for SportsCenter, the company’s signature news and information program. She will begin work in April.

For nearly a decade, Burke has been a multi-platform host and on-air talent covering the New York Giants, most recently with MSG Network and Giants.com, while also hosting for CBS Sports HQ. In her role, she has contributed across studio, digital and live game coverage, including hosting pregame and postgame programming and sideline reporting.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join ESPN, and to be a part of a program as iconic as SportsCenter,” said Burke. “It’s a show that has meant so much to me and to generations of sports fans.

“I’m excited to help carry that tradition forward while bringing energy, joy, and a genuine love of sports to every show.”

A native of Los Angeles, Burke began her career while attending Arizona State University, where she graduated with a degree in journalism and hosted the nationally televised college football show Running with the PAC on FOX. She went on to cover college football and the NBA across multiple platforms, including time on the Los Angeles Clippers beat and at Sports Illustrated.

“Madelyn is a versatile and dynamic storyteller who brings credibility, energy and a deep understanding of sports to everything she does,” said Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Sports & Studio Entertainment. “Her experience across multiple platforms and connection with fans make her a great addition to SportsCenter.”

Burke will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, CT.

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