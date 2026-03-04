March 9: ESPN’s NFL free agency coverage kicks off with over six hours of live programming, beginning at noon with ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, ‘NFL Free Agency Countdown’ & ‘NFL Live’

NFL negotiation window kicks off as The Pat McAfee Show gets underway, show expands to full 3 hours on ESPN

Adam Schefter headlines ESPN’s free agency coverage, starting at the ThunderDome alongside McAfee and crew

Peter Schrager provides insight & perspective on breaking details alongside Schefter; Dan Orlovsky completes in-studio trio with expert analysis on every move

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown & NFL Live round out afternoon lineup

Expansive, day-long coverage continues March 10-11 across platforms, featuring reaction to Monday’s free agency news & latest developments

ESPN is set to bring fans an expansive lineup of dedicated NFL free agency programming as the NFL free agency negotiating period begins at noon ET on Monday, Mar. 9, with over six hours of coverage across its studio lineup.

Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, who will be the center of all of ESPN’s robust NFL free agency coverage, will be in-studio on The Pat McAfee Show (noon-3 p.m.), with the latest breaking news. Peter Schrager will provide his unique insight and real-time perspective to every developing story. Dan Orlovsky completes the trio in studio at McAfee’s ThunderDome as he looks ahead at the league-wide impact of every move.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown (3-4 p.m.), NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) and SportsCenter (5-5:30 p.m.) will follow, documenting and analyzing one of the busiest and most consequential weeks of the NFL offseason.

ESPN’s expansive slate continues Tuesday, Mar. 10-Wednesday, Mar. 11, with day-long coverage featuring reactions to the impact of Monday’s free agency news as well as the latest developments.

The Pat McAfee Show covers the opening of the NFL negotiation window at noon on Monday, Mar. 9

Pat McAfee joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Ty Schmit, Connor Campbell and Tone Digs, will come on the air just as the NFL free agency negotiating window officially opens on Monday, with Schefter, Schrager and Orlovsky making their first trip to the ThunderDome as a trio. On Monday and Tuesday, The Pat McAfee Show will expand its linear TV window, with the full three hours of the show (noon-3 p.m.) available on ESPN and the ESPN YouTube channel.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown, NFL Live to air across all three days

The 60-minute SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown will continue ESPN’s dedicated NFL lineup on Monday from 3-4 p.m., led by host Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick and Schefter. NFL Live, ESPN’s signature daily NFL studio show, will then take over from 4-5 p.m., featuring the same group of commentators, with the addition of Orlovsky.

On Tuesday, Jason McCourty will join SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown and NFL Live, while Mina Kimes will also join NFL Live on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, both shows will air on ESPN. On Wednesday, they will air on ESPN2.

Notably, as the NFL free agency negotiating window closes at 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday, SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown and NFL Live will bridge the key time as deals can become official at 4 p.m.

SportsCenter, ESPN’s daily studio lineup complement NFL-centric programming

Throughout the week, all editions of SportsCenter, with the 2 p.m. (Monday-Tuesday on ESPN2, Wednesday on ESPN) and 5 p.m. (ESPN) rounding out the dedicated NFL coverage window Monday, as well as Get Up (8-10 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.-noon), Pardon the Interruption (5:30-6 p.m.), ESPN Radio’s daily lineup and more will comprehensively cover the game-changing moves shaping the future of the league.

ESPN Radio kicks off week with NFL free agency preview

ESPN Radio will lead into the season-defining week with a two-hour NFL free agency preview special on Sunday, March 8 from 7-9 p.m. Host Mike Tannenbaum will be joined by former NFL punter Drew Butler as the duo breaks down all the key storylines for fans to watch and biggest opportunities for players and teams in this year’s free agency window.

ESPN Digital brings added perspective to every free agency move

ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters, in conjunction with ESPN’s crew of digital analysts, Bill Barnwell, Matt Bowen, Ben Solak, Seth Walder and Aaron Schatz, will put signings and trades into perspective by sorting how players fit with their new rosters, grading moves and picking the winners and losers of the week.

Plus, national NFL reporters Dan Graziano and Fowler will provide the latest intel on potential signings and leaguewide rumblings. And with April’s NFL draft less than 50 days away, analyst Field Yates will provide fans with an evolving mock draft in reaction to deals as team needs change.

Free agency leads into ESPN’s NFL draft coverage

ESPN’s free agency coverage is the predecessor to the platform’s full and extensive documentation of the 2026 NFL draft. For the 47th year, ESPN will document every pick from April 23-25, with coverage across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. New this year, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of draft presentations, with all offerings available on ESPN’s DTC service.

Available now on ESPN.com is Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft 2.0; Kiper’s mock draft 3.0 will debut after all the free agency questions have been answered.

Additional information on ESPN’s 2026 NFL draft studio coverage, every NFL draft viewing option and more will be announced soon.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Danny Chi ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])