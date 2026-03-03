NHL on ESPN scores out of Olympic break

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN and ABC is strong out of the Olympic Winter Games break. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers-New York Rangers matchup on ESPN delivered 615K viewers (peak: 699K), +51% vs, last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Saturday’s ABC doubleheader featured the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Rangers, which averaged 973K viewers (peak: 1.3M), +16% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average. Following, the Boston Bruins-Philadelphia Flyers delivered 1.1M viewers (peak: 1.4M), +30% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average.

Sunday on ESPN, the Florida Panthers-New York Islanders delivered 668K viewers (peak: 876K), +64% vs. last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Through 27 games, the NHL on ESPN and ABC is averaging 785K viewers, +17% YoY.

