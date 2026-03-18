SportsCenter SC Featured to Spotlight Azzi Fudd’s Journey of Family, Resilience and Reinvention

ESPN’s SC Featured on SportsCenter will tell the powerful story of UConn star Azzi Fudd in ‘Imperfectly Imperfect’. Fudd, one of the most dynamic players in women’s college basketball is more than just an elite talent. Her journey is deeply rooted in family, perseverance and the experiences that have shaped her path on and off the court.

The SC Featured, reported by Sam Borden, explores Fudd’s upbringing and the close-knit family foundation that has guided her through both triumph and adversity. Featuring never-before-seen footage and firsthand perspective from Fudd, the piece highlights the resilience and mindset that have defined her career and the influences that continue to drive her forward.

The segment offers an intimate look at Fudd’s story, including the role her family has played in her development and how those relationships have helped shape her identity as both a player and a person, as she continues to emerge as one of the top stars in the game.

The feature will debut Sunday, March 22, during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter on ESPN and will re-air in additional editions of the show throughout the day.

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