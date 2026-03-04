The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special returns Friday on ESPN2 and ESPN+

The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special returns on Friday, March 6, from 2-4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Hosted by John Buccigross, the two-hour special will provide breaking news and offer discussion and analysis of all the trade deadline’s action. Buccigross will be joined by analyst Ray Ferraro and NHL insider/reporter Emily Kaplan. All coverage is available to stream on the ESPN App via direct-to-consumer or Pay TV authentication.

ESPN+ will also stream TSN’s TRADECENTRE expanded coverage of the NHL Trade deadline from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and again between 4-5 p.m. TSN’s TRADECENTRE host James Duthie will lead a team of hockey experts in a signature annual special from TSN, featuring breaking news and instant analysis of each transaction, as well as interviews with players, GMs and coaches.

Additional in-depth NHL trade deadline coverage — including a trade tracker, grades and rankings — will be available via editorial articles by Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton, Greg Wyshynski, available exclusively on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

