Where champions are crowned: ESPN networks deliver comprehensive 2025-26 NCAA Winter Championships coverage in March and April

ESPN will deliver 650+ hours of live coverage across 20 NCAA Championships this winter

Multiple NCAA selection specials set for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s ice hockey and women’s gymnastics

Championship coverage starts with inaugural NCAA Women’s College Wrestling Championship on ESPN+

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship continues with shows on Division I women’s basketball, Division I men’s ice hockey and the NC women’s gymnastics championship

ESPN will present more than 650 hours of live championship coverage surrounding 20 NCAA Winter Championships this March and April, including men’s & women’s indoor track & field, men’s & women’s swimming & diving, men’s & women’s wrestling, men’s & women’s basketball across all divisions – including international rights for Division I men’s basketball, plus fencing, men’s & women’s ice hockey, bowling, and men’s & women’s gymnastics. Various rounds of these championships are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN+, with all games available on the ESPN App.

Selection shows set the stage

ESPN networks will commence the championship season with multiple NCAA selection specials, providing fans with their first look at the tournament fields:

NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Special – Sunday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU

NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special – Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

WBIT Selection Special – Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Special – Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Selection Special – Monday, March 23 at noon on ESPNU

NIT Preview Show – Tuesday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Cue the confetti

The first titles captured this winter will be from Coralville, Iowa as the inaugural NCAA Women’s College Wrestling Championship takes center stage, March 6-7. Mat-by-mat coverage will be live on ESPN+ throughout the weekend. Trophy-lifting season continues through Saturday, April 18, with the NC Women’s Gymnastics Championship live on ABC at 4 p.m., and the NC Men’s Gymnastics Championship on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

In addition to the NC Women’s Gymnastics National Championship, ABC will once again play host to select early and regional round matchups, as well as the title game on Sunday, April 5, of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. All championship brackets and full details are available on NCAA.com. Both DI women’s basketball and women’s gymnastics will feature pre-championship studio programming on ABC leading into their respective title games, as well as a DI men’s ice hockey pre-championship studio show on ESPN.

Beyond presenting live events and studio programming, ESPN continues Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship. The original documentary-style series showcases the most compelling journeys of athletes, coaches, and teams surrounding various NCAA Championships. DI women’s basketball is the first of three shows highlighting winter sports, followed by DI men’s ice hockey and NC women’s gymnastics:

DI Women’s Basketball: Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

DI Men’s Ice Hockey: Wednesday, March 25 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2

NC Women’s Gymnastics: Monday, March 30 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

In all, ESPN will produce eight, one-hour original content shows during the 2025-26 season, with men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball closing out the slate.

ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,350 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital networks annually.

