2025-26 NHL regular season concludes this week with five exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN

The Point continues Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

25 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The 2025-26 NHL regular season concludes this week with five exclusive games on ESPN as teams look to finalize Playoff positioning. Action begins Monday on ESPN featuring Adrian Kempe and Los Angeles Kings against the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, action continues with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7 p.m. with the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin facing the Columbus Blue Jackets and Zach Werenski. Following at 9:30 p.m., Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the St. Louis Blues.

The National Hockey League (NHL) and P‑X‑P will produce a special alternate telecast as part of the St. Louis Blues’ ASL Awareness Night on April 14. Designed specifically for the Deaf and hard of hearing community, NHL in ASL will feature real-time play‑by‑play and color commentary delivered entirely in American Sign Language. Available in the U.S. to stream exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, the Sports Emmy-nominated broadcast will feature Jason Altmann, Chief Operating Officer of P‑X‑P, alongside co‑host Jeff Mansfield.

The exclusive NHL on ESPN regular season concludes Thursday with an ESPN doubleheader, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the Blues and Utah Mammoth. Following at 10 p.m., the Seattle Kraken will face the Colorado Avalanche.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN this week:

Date Time (ET) Where to Watch Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Mon, April 13 9:30 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: John Kelly Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, Arda Öcal Tue, April 14 7 p.m. ESPN Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: T.J. Oshie Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN Pittsburgh Penguins at

St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN App** Pittsburgh Penguins at

St. Louis Blues – NHL in ASLNHL in ASL will feature an alternate Penguins-Blues presentation on the ESPN App** featuring Deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL. Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield Thu, April 16 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Analyst: T.J. Oshie Contributor: Arda Öcal

7:30 p.m. ESPN St. Louis Blues at Utah Mammoth Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

**Available only for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

***Side-by-side with Monumental Sports Network.

****Blacked out in Pittsburgh & Colorado local markets.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]