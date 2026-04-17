2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO begin Saturday on ESPN

- Saturday tripleheader and Sunday doubleheader begin ten-day stretch of 16 First Round games
- First Round coverage starts a two-month Playoffs stretch that will culminate with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June
- The Point (pregame) and In the Crease (postgame) will air regularly throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs
- ESPN Playoff Hockey Challenge accepting entries until puck drop on April 18
With the NHL regular season now complete, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO have arrived as 16 teams face off for the most prestigious trophy in sports. Action begins with a tripleheader on Saturday, April 18 (3 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by a doubleheader on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN). In all, 16 First Round games will play out over the first ten days on ESPN and ESPN2.
Saturday, the Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk make their second straight postseason appearance as they take on the Eastern Conference‑best Carolina Hurricanes (3 p.m. ET), who are headed to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year to jumpstart ESPN’s tripleheader. Then, meeting for the first time since 2023, the Minnesota Wild and Quinn Hughes face the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson (5:30 p.m. ET). Closing out the first night, the Philadelphia Flyers, who make their first postseason appearance since 2020, will take on Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby in a high-stakes edition of the Battle of Pennsylvania (8 p.m. ET).
Sunday, an ESPN doubleheader continues with First Round action with the Boston Bruins making their 16th postseason appearance in 20 years, taking on the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET) who make their return to the postseason for the first time since 2011. Following at 10 p.m. ET, the Utah Mammoth make their first-ever postseason appearance as they face the Vegas Golden Knights who are making their eighth postseason appearance in the past nine seasons.
ESPN’s First Round coverage starts the two-month stretch of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs. This will mark ESPN’s third Stanley Cup Final in five years in the current rights deal.
ESPN’s Stanley Cup Playoffs game coverage will be complemented by studio and digital shows. The Point, the network’s season-long studio show, will air regularly as a lead-in to games with rotating hosts Steve Levy, John Buccigross and Arda Öcal and NHL analysts Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.
The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show co-hosted by Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream throughout the playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel, ESPN’s Facebook Page, and the ESPN App.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
THROUGH APRIL 27
Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 21 will be announced in the coming days.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Where to Watch
|Fri, April 17
|1 p.m.
|The Drop presented by Discover
|Hosts: Arda Öcal, GregWyshynski
|ESPN App, NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook
|Sat, April 18
|2 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|ESPN, ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ MleczkoIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Erik JohnsonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sun, April 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Mon, April 20
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ MleczkoIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Erik JohnsonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers
Game 1
|Play-by-Play: John Kelly
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN2
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Tue, April 21
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ MleczkoIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Kevin WeekesIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
Game 2
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Erik Johnson
Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Sun,
April 26
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Game 4
|Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBAIn Studio: TBA
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Game 4
|Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBAIn Studio: TBA
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Monday, April 27
|6 p.m.
|The Point presented by Lexus
|Host: TBA
Analysts: TBA
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|TBD
|Vegas Golden Knights at Utah Mammoth
Game 4
|Play-by-Play: TBA
Analyst: TBA
Reporter: TBAIn Studio: TBA
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following the game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
The ESPN Chirpline returns
The popular ESPN Chirpline is back for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now available, fans can dial 1-844-4CHIRPIN (1-844-424-4774) to use the official and free hotline to chirp anything and everything NHL. From big moments to bold takes, the ESPN Chirpline gives fans a platform to be part of the conversation all Playoffs long, with the chance to be featured across ESPN. New this year, Chirpline comes to life beyond the hotline with classic phone booths appearing in both Stanley Cup Final host cities, bringing the experience directly to fans.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- Ranking the top Stanley Cup playoff bandwagons for ousted fans
- A wagon… or a freight train? How the Sabres became the newest Stanley Cup contender
- Chris Pronger on Auston Matthews hit, future of NHL Player Safety
- How Brandon Bussi’s brother Dylan continues to inspire his NHL journey
- NHL Power Rankings: New 1-32 poll, most important remaining games
- Who will win the Stanley Cup after an Olympic gold medal?
- NHL playoff watch: Daily updates on all the races
- Saturday: How the Flyers soared back into the playoff max
- Monday: NHL Awards Watch: Final poll of PHWA voters
- Tuesday: Keys to the offseason for eliminated NHL teams
- Wednesday: Is Nathan MacKinnon the greatest player in Avalanche history?
- Wednesday: NHL player, coach, GM predict the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs
- Thursday: Stanley Cup contender flaws: What can short-circuit a title?
- Thursday: Stanley Cup playoffs central: Bracket, schedule, highlights
- Friday: Stanley Cup playoffs megapreview: Stanley Cup cases, X factors, bold predictions for all 16 teams
- Friday: Lapsed fan’s guide to the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs: The NHL’s second season begins
- Saturday: Wyshynski’s full Stanley Cup Playoffs bracket
- Saturday: Stanley Cup playoffs picks: Every first-round series, plus Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy
- Sunday, April 19: Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Stats, betting picks and game previews
- Monday, April 20: Ranking the top 50 players in the Stanley Cup playoffs
ESPN Playoff Hockey Challenge
ESPN Playoff Hockey Challenge allows fans to predict the winner of each playoff round for the chance to win $10,000 in prizes once the Stanley Cup is raised. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Playoff Hockey Challenge is free to play and makes it easy for fans to fill out brackets and compete with friends, family and others by creating and joining groups. Fans can complete and submit up to two brackets at ESPN.com/playoffhockeychallenge or on the ESPN Fantasy App for iOS and Android. Entries for the Hockey Playoff Challenge will be accepted until Saturday, April 18, when the puck drops for the first matchup of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
ESPN’s NHL ad business is surging heading into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with more than half of advertisers increasing their budgets. The demand for the Finals being back on ABC is fueled by major brands across categories like pharma, and finance, to QSR, auto and travel.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742
ESPN+
[email protected]