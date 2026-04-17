2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO begin Saturday on ESPN

Saturday tripleheader and Sunday doubleheader begin ten-day stretch of 16 First Round games

First Round coverage starts a two-month Playoffs stretch that will culminate with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June

The Point (pregame) and In the Crease (postgame) will air regularly throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN Playoff Hockey Challenge accepting entries until puck drop on April 18

With the NHL regular season now complete, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO have arrived as 16 teams face off for the most prestigious trophy in sports. Action begins with a tripleheader on Saturday, April 18 (3 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN), followed by a doubleheader on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN). In all, 16 First Round games will play out over the first ten days on ESPN and ESPN2.

Saturday, the Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk make their second straight postseason appearance as they take on the Eastern Conference‑best Carolina Hurricanes (3 p.m. ET), who are headed to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year to jumpstart ESPN’s tripleheader. Then, meeting for the first time since 2023, the Minnesota Wild and Quinn Hughes face the Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson (5:30 p.m. ET). Closing out the first night, the Philadelphia Flyers, who make their first postseason appearance since 2020, will take on Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby in a high-stakes edition of the Battle of Pennsylvania (8 p.m. ET).

Sunday, an ESPN doubleheader continues with First Round action with the Boston Bruins making their 16th postseason appearance in 20 years, taking on the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET) who make their return to the postseason for the first time since 2011. Following at 10 p.m. ET, the Utah Mammoth make their first-ever postseason appearance as they face the Vegas Golden Knights who are making their eighth postseason appearance in the past nine seasons.

ESPN’s First Round coverage starts the two-month stretch of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, culminating with exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in June. In addition to ESPN and ESPN2, ABC will air games throughout the Playoffs. This will mark ESPN’s third Stanley Cup Final in five years in the current rights deal.

ESPN’s Stanley Cup Playoffs game coverage will be complemented by studio and digital shows. The Point, the network’s season-long studio show, will air regularly as a lead-in to games with rotating hosts Steve Levy, John Buccigross and Arda Öcal and NHL analysts Mark Messier, T.J. Oshie, P.K. Subban. In the Crease, a nightly highlight show, will stream on ESPN+ following the conclusion of games on ESPN networks.

The Drop, ESPN’s digital hockey show co-hosted by Öcal and Greg Wyshynski, will stream throughout the playoffs on the NHL on ESPN YouTube channel, ESPN’s Facebook Page, and the ESPN App.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

THROUGH APRIL 27

Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 21 will be announced in the coming days.

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Where to Watch Fri, April 17 1 p.m. The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Arda Öcal, GregWyshynski ESPN App, NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook Sat, April 18 2 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal ESPN, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ MleczkoIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN 5:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars Game 1 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Erik JohnsonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN 8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 1 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Sun, April 19 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres Game 1 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN 10 p.m. Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Mon, April 20 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 2 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN 7:30 p.m. Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes Game 2 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ MleczkoIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars Game 2 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Erik JohnsonIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN 10 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers Game 1 Play-by-Play: John Kelly

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall



In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN2 In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Tue, April 21 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal ESPN2, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 2 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ MleczkoIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres Game 2 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN 9:30 p.m. Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights Game 2 Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Kevin WeekesIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN2 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche Game 2 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Erik Johnson

Reporter: Stormy BuonantonyIn Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Sun, April 26 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Game 4 Play-by-Play: TBA

Analyst: TBA

Reporter: TBAIn Studio: TBA ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks Game 4 Play-by-Play: TBA

Analyst: TBA

Reporter: TBAIn Studio: TBA ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Monday, April 27 6 p.m. The Point presented by Lexus Host: TBA Analysts: TBA ESPN2, ESPN+ TBD Vegas Golden Knights at Utah Mammoth Game 4

Play-by-Play: TBA

Analyst: TBA

Reporter: TBAIn Studio: TBA ESPN In The Crease (following the game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

The ESPN Chirpline returns

The popular ESPN Chirpline is back for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now available, fans can dial 1-844-4CHIRPIN (1-844-424-4774) to use the official and free hotline to chirp anything and everything NHL. From big moments to bold takes, the ESPN Chirpline gives fans a platform to be part of the conversation all Playoffs long, with the chance to be featured across ESPN. New this year, Chirpline comes to life beyond the hotline with classic phone booths appearing in both Stanley Cup Final host cities, bringing the experience directly to fans.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

ESPN Playoff Hockey Challenge

ESPN Playoff Hockey Challenge allows fans to predict the winner of each playoff round for the chance to win $10,000 in prizes once the Stanley Cup is raised. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Playoff Hockey Challenge is free to play and makes it easy for fans to fill out brackets and compete with friends, family and others by creating and joining groups. Fans can complete and submit up to two brackets at ESPN.com/playoffhockeychallenge or on the ESPN Fantasy App for iOS and Android. Entries for the Hockey Playoff Challenge will be accepted until Saturday, April 18, when the puck drops for the first matchup of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

ESPN’s NHL ad business is surging heading into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with more than half of advertisers increasing their budgets. The demand for the Finals being back on ABC is fueled by major brands across categories like pharma, and finance, to QSR, auto and travel.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+

[email protected]