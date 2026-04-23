ACC Huddle returns with comprehensive spring football preview coverage of all 17 ACC programs, April 28–May 1 on ACC Network

17 half-hour episodes to break down offseason storylines and early outlooks for the 2026 season

For the second consecutive spring, ACC Network’s signature studio show, ACC Huddle, will spotlight all 17 ACC football programs with dedicated preview shows airing Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1.

Each 30-minute edition will provide a comprehensive look at every program, highlighting key roster additions and departures, offseason developments and early outlooks for the 2026 season.

The week-long rollout begins Tuesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. ET, with four preview shows debuting each day through Thursday, followed by five programs featured on Friday. All episodes will premiere at 2 p.m. ET and air consecutively throughout the afternoon.

ACC Network will feature a deep roster of on-air talent across the series, including hosts Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Wes Durham, Jason Spells and Taylor Tannebaum, analysts Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Eddie Royal and reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale.

ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview schedule on ACC Network