ACC Huddle returns with comprehensive spring football preview coverage of all 17 ACC programs, April 28–May 1 on ACC Network

ACC NetworkCollege Football

ACC Huddle returns with comprehensive spring football preview coverage of all 17 ACC programs, April 28–May 1 on ACC Network

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley11 hours ago
  • 17 half-hour episodes to break down offseason storylines and early outlooks for the 2026 season

For the second consecutive spring, ACC Network’s signature studio show, ACC Huddle, will spotlight all 17 ACC football programs with dedicated preview shows airing Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1.

Each 30-minute edition will provide a comprehensive look at every program, highlighting key roster additions and departures, offseason developments and early outlooks for the 2026 season.

The week-long rollout begins Tuesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. ET, with four preview shows debuting each day through Thursday, followed by five programs featured on Friday. All episodes will premiere at 2 p.m. ET and air consecutively throughout the afternoon.

ACC Network will feature a deep roster of on-air talent across the series, including hosts Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Wes Durham, Jason Spells and Taylor Tannebaum, analysts Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Eddie Royal and reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale.

ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview schedule on ACC Network

Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch
Tue, Apr 28 2 p.m. ACC Huddle: Duke Football Preview 
Spells, Jones, Mac Lain		 ACC Network
2:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: Boston College Football Preview 
Spells, Jones, Mac Lain		 ACC Network
3 p.m. ACC Huddle: Clemson Football Preview
Cuff, Jones, Mac Lain		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: Louisville Football Preview 
Cuff, Jones, Mac Lain		 ACC Network
Wed, Apr 29 2 p.m. ACC Huddle: SMU Football Preview 
Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal		 ACC Network
2:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: Stanford Football Preview 
Spells, Mac Lain, Royal		 ACC Network
3 p.m. ACC Huddle: Miami Football Preview 
Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: Virginia Tech Football Preview 
Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal		 ACC Network
Thu, Apr 30 2 p.m. ACC Huddle: Georgia Tech Football Preview 
Durham, Luginbill, Royal		 ACC Network
2:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: Pittsburgh Football Preview 
Durham, Luginbill, Adelson, Hale		 ACC Network
3 p.m. ACC Huddle: Wake Forest Football Preview 
Durham, Luginbill, Adelson, Hale		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: NC State Football Preview 
Cuff, Fisher, Luginbill, Manuel		 ACC Network
Fri, May 1 2 p.m. ACC Huddle: Cal Football Preview 
Tannebaum, Fisher, Luginbill		 ACC Network
2:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: Florida State Football Preview 
Tannebaum, Fisher, Manuel		 ACC Network
3 p.m. ACC Huddle: Virginia Football Preview 
Durham, Luginbill, Royal		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. ACC Huddle: North Carolina Football Preview 
Cuff, Fisher, Luginbill		 ACC Network
4 p.m. ACC Huddle: Syracuse Football Preview 
Tannebaum, Luginbill, Manuel		 ACC Network
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley11 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

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