ACC Huddle returns with comprehensive spring football preview coverage of all 17 ACC programs, April 28–May 1 on ACC Network
- 17 half-hour episodes to break down offseason storylines and early outlooks for the 2026 season
For the second consecutive spring, ACC Network’s signature studio show, ACC Huddle, will spotlight all 17 ACC football programs with dedicated preview shows airing Tuesday, April 28 through Friday, May 1.
Each 30-minute edition will provide a comprehensive look at every program, highlighting key roster additions and departures, offseason developments and early outlooks for the 2026 season.
The week-long rollout begins Tuesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. ET, with four preview shows debuting each day through Thursday, followed by five programs featured on Friday. All episodes will premiere at 2 p.m. ET and air consecutively throughout the afternoon.
ACC Network will feature a deep roster of on-air talent across the series, including hosts Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Wes Durham, Jason Spells and Taylor Tannebaum, analysts Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Eddie Royal and reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale.
ACC Huddle: Spring Football Preview schedule on ACC Network
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to watch
|Tue, Apr 28
|2 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Duke Football Preview
Spells, Jones, Mac Lain
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Boston College Football Preview
Spells, Jones, Mac Lain
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Clemson Football Preview
Cuff, Jones, Mac Lain
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Louisville Football Preview
Cuff, Jones, Mac Lain
|ACC Network
|Wed, Apr 29
|2 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: SMU Football Preview
Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Stanford Football Preview
Spells, Mac Lain, Royal
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Miami Football Preview
Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Virginia Tech Football Preview
Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal
|ACC Network
|Thu, Apr 30
|2 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Georgia Tech Football Preview
Durham, Luginbill, Royal
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Pittsburgh Football Preview
Durham, Luginbill, Adelson, Hale
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Wake Forest Football Preview
Durham, Luginbill, Adelson, Hale
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: NC State Football Preview
Cuff, Fisher, Luginbill, Manuel
|ACC Network
|Fri, May 1
|2 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Cal Football Preview
Tannebaum, Fisher, Luginbill
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Florida State Football Preview
Tannebaum, Fisher, Manuel
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Virginia Football Preview
Durham, Luginbill, Royal
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: North Carolina Football Preview
Cuff, Fisher, Luginbill
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|ACC Huddle: Syracuse Football Preview
Tannebaum, Luginbill, Manuel
|ACC Network