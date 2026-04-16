ACC Network’s Spring Championships coverage begins Saturday; 11 titles to be decided through May 24

More than 145 hours of live coverage across ACCN and ACCNX

ACC golf, tennis, rowing and outdoor track and field Championships stream exclusively on ACCNX

ACC baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse Championships featured on ACCN

Dedicated “best of” golf and tennis specials to air on ACCN

ACC Network’s expansive spring championships coverage begins Saturday, delivering more than 145 hours of live events and studio programming through May 24. Championships across 11 ACC sports will be showcased across ACCN and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Titles in men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing, and men’s and women’s lacrosse will be determined across ACCN and ACCNX. ACCN will also provide comprehensive coverage of the ACC Softball and Baseball Championships, with both title games airing on ESPN networks.

Throughout the regular spring season, ACCN aired over 140 live baseball, softball and lacrosse games and streamed a further 750+ live events.

ACCNX Showcases Olympic Sports Championships

ACCNX coverage begins Saturday, April 18, with semifinal and championship action from the ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Wake Forest (25-3) and Virginia (19-4) enter as the top seeds in the men’s and women’s brackets, respectively.

The ACC Women’s Golf Championship tees off the same day from Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C., with semifinal match play Saturday and the championship match on Sunday. The ACC Men’s Golf Championship follows from Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Panama City, Fla., with action taking place April 26-27. The ACC continues to demonstrate its depth nationally, with six women’s golf programs ranked in the top 25, including No. 1 Stanford, while five men’s programs are ranked, led by No. 2 Virginia.

ACCNX coverage continues May 14–16 with the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Louisville. Finals will re-air on ACCN on May 17.

The ACC Rowing Championship will stream live May 15–16 from Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C., with full coverage of both prelims and finals.

Lacrosse Championships Take Center Stage on ACCN

ACCN will televise all seven games of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship from April 22–26 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. The conference features eight ranked teams, highlighted by No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Syracuse, No. 8 Stanford and No. 9 Clemson.

The four-team Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship, also in Charlotte, will air exclusively on ACCN, highlighted by three of the top five teams nationally in No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 5 Syracuse.

Road to Softball and Baseball Titles

ACCN’s coverage of the Allstate ACC Softball Championship begins May 6 from Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va., with early-round games through the semifinals. The championship game will air May 9 on ESPN. Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest top 25, led by No. 19 Virginia Tech.

The ACC Baseball Championship returns to Charlotte May 19–24, with ACCN exclusively airing 14 games from the opening round through the semifinals. The title game will air on ESPN2 and simulcast on ACCN. Five ACC teams are currently ranked in the top 25, including No. 2 Georgia Tech and No. 3 North Carolina.

‘Best of’ Championship specials

Additionally, ACCN will present “best of the championship” specials highlighting top moments, interviews, and analysis from tennis and golf championships:

Men’s Tennis: May 4 at 6 p.m. ET

Women’s Tennis: May 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Men’s Golf: May 10 at 11 a.m. ET

Women’s Golf: May 10 at 1 p.m. ET

All ACC, All the Time

ACCN’s all-encompassing studio show All ACC will provide on-site coverage throughout championship season. Coverage of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship will feature Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Taylor Tannebaum alongside National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Rachael DeCecco, with championship Sunday coverage including two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner Charlotte North, National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Sheehan Stanwick Burch, and reporter and former BC Standout Annabelle Hasselbeck.

All ACC will also surround the men’s lacrosse, softball, and baseball championships with pregame and postgame analysis from on-site, delivering comprehensive coverage across ACCN’s marquee spring events.

ACC Men’s Tennis Championship – Cary Tennis Park; Cary, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Sat, Apr 18 10 a.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 19 10 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Mon, May 4 6 p.m. Best of ACC Men’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Tennis Championship – Cary Tennis Park; Cary, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Sat, Apr 18 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX Sun, Apr 19 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX Mon, May 4 8 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Golf Championship – Porters Neck Country Club; Wilmington, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Sat, Apr 18 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Sun, Apr 19 9 a.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX Sun, May 10 1 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship – American Legion Memorial Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Wed, Apr 22 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, Apr 24 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, Apr 26 11:30 a.m. All ACC ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Final ACCN 7 p.m. All ACC ACCN

ACC Men’s Golf Championship – Shark’s Tooth Golf Club; Panama City, Fla.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Sun, Apr 26 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX Mon, Apr 27 10 a.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX Sun, May 10 11 a.m. Best of ACC Men’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship – American Legion Memorial Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Fri, May 1 5 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sun, May 3 11:30 a.m. All ACC ACCN Noon ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship Final ACCN 7 p.m. All ACC ACCN

ACC Softball Championship – Palmer Park; Charlottesville, Va.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Wed, May 6 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship

First Round ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

First Round ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

First Round ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

First Round ACCN Thu, May 7 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, May 8 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship

Semifinal 2 ACCN Sat, May 9 2 p.m. All ACC ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Title Game ESPN Postgame All ACC ACCN

ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Cardinal Park; Louisville, Ky.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Thu, May 14 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX Fri, May 15 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX Sat, May 16 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX Sun, May 17 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3* ACCN

*Tape-Delayed

ACC Rowing Championship – Lake Wheeler; Raleigh, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Fri, May 15 TBD ACC Rowing Championship Prelims ACCNX Sat, May 16 TBD ACC Rowing Championship Finals ACCNX

ACC Baseball Championship – Truist Park; Charlotte, N.C.