ACC Network’s Spring Championships coverage begins Saturday; 11 titles to be decided through May 24

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ACC Network’s Spring Championships coverage begins Saturday; 11 titles to be decided through May 24

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley12 hours ago
  • More than 145 hours of live coverage across ACCN and ACCNX
  • ACC golf, tennis, rowing and outdoor track and field Championships stream exclusively on ACCNX
  • ACC baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse Championships featured on ACCN
  • Dedicated “best of” golf and tennis specials to air on ACCN

ACC Network’s expansive spring championships coverage begins Saturday, delivering more than 145 hours of live events and studio programming through May 24. Championships across 11 ACC sports will be showcased across ACCN and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Titles in men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, rowing, and men’s and women’s lacrosse will be determined across ACCN and ACCNX. ACCN will also provide comprehensive coverage of the ACC Softball and Baseball Championships, with both title games airing on ESPN networks.

Throughout the regular spring season, ACCN aired over 140 live baseball, softball and lacrosse games and streamed a further 750+ live events.

ACCNX Showcases Olympic Sports Championships
ACCNX coverage begins Saturday, April 18, with semifinal and championship action from the ACC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Wake Forest (25-3) and Virginia (19-4) enter as the top seeds in the men’s and women’s brackets, respectively.

The ACC Women’s Golf Championship tees off the same day from Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C., with semifinal match play Saturday and the championship match on Sunday. The ACC Men’s Golf Championship follows from Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Panama City, Fla., with action taking place April 26-27. The ACC continues to demonstrate its depth nationally, with six women’s golf programs ranked in the top 25, including No. 1 Stanford, while five men’s programs are ranked, led by No. 2 Virginia.

ACCNX coverage continues May 14–16 with the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Louisville. Finals will re-air on ACCN on May 17.

The ACC Rowing Championship will stream live May 15–16 from Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C., with full coverage of both prelims and finals.

Lacrosse Championships Take Center Stage on ACCN
ACCN will televise all seven games of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship from April 22–26 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. The conference features eight ranked teams, highlighted by No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Syracuse, No. 8 Stanford and No. 9 Clemson.

The four-team Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship, also in Charlotte, will air exclusively on ACCN, highlighted by three of the top five teams nationally in No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 5 Syracuse.

Road to Softball and Baseball Titles
ACCN’s coverage of the Allstate ACC Softball Championship begins May 6 from Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va., with early-round games through the semifinals. The championship game will air May 9 on ESPN. Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest top 25, led by No. 19 Virginia Tech.

The ACC Baseball Championship returns to Charlotte May 19–24, with ACCN exclusively airing 14 games from the opening round through the semifinals. The title game will air on ESPN2 and simulcast on ACCN. Five ACC teams are currently ranked in the top 25, including No. 2 Georgia Tech and No. 3 North Carolina.

‘Best of’ Championship specials
Additionally, ACCN will present “best of the championship” specials highlighting top moments, interviews, and analysis from tennis and golf championships:

  • Men’s Tennis: May 4 at 6 p.m. ET
  • Women’s Tennis: May 4 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Men’s Golf: May 10 at 11 a.m. ET
  • Women’s Golf: May 10 at 1 p.m. ET

All ACC, All the Time
ACCN’s all-encompassing studio show All ACC will provide on-site coverage throughout championship season. Coverage of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship will feature Kelsey Riggs Cuff and Taylor Tannebaum alongside National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Rachael DeCecco, with championship Sunday coverage including two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner Charlotte North, National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Sheehan Stanwick Burch, and reporter and former BC Standout Annabelle Hasselbeck.

All ACC will also surround the men’s lacrosse, softball, and baseball championships with pregame and postgame analysis from on-site, delivering comprehensive coverage across ACCN’s marquee spring events.

ACC Men’s Tennis Championship – Cary Tennis Park; Cary, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Sat, Apr 18 10 a.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX
Sun, Apr 19 10 p.m. ACC Men’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX
Mon, May 4 6 p.m. Best of ACC Men’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Tennis Championship – Cary Tennis Park; Cary, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Sat, Apr 18 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Semifinals ACCNX
Sun, Apr 19 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tennis Championship Final ACCNX
Mon, May 4 8 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Tennis Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Golf Championship – Porters Neck Country Club; Wilmington, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Sat, Apr 18 1:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX
Sun, Apr 19 9 a.m. ACC Women’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX
Sun, May 10 1 p.m. Best of ACC Women’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship – American Legion Memorial Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Wed, Apr 22 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal 1		 ACCN
  2 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal 2		 ACCN
  5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal 3		 ACCN
  8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Quarterfinal 4		 ACCN
Fri, Apr 24 5 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal 1		 ACCN
  8 p.m. ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal 2		 ACCN
Sun, Apr 26 11:30 a.m. All ACC ACCN
  Noon ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship
Final		 ACCN
  7 p.m. All ACC ACCN

ACC Men’s Golf Championship – Shark’s Tooth Golf Club; Panama City, Fla.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Sun, Apr 26 2:30 p.m. ACC Men’s Golf Semifinal Match Play ACCNX
Mon, Apr 27 10 a.m. ACC Men’s Golf Championship Match Play ACCNX
Sun, May 10 11 a.m. Best of ACC Men’s Golf Championship ACCN

ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship – American Legion Memorial Stadium; Charlotte, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Fri, May 1 5 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal 1		 ACCN
  8 p.m. ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship
Semifinal 2		 ACCN
Sun, May 3 11:30 a.m. All ACC ACCN
  Noon ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship Final ACCN
  7 p.m. All ACC ACCN

ACC Softball Championship – Palmer Park; Charlottesville, Va.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Wed, May 6 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship
First Round		 ACCN
  1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
First Round		 ACCN
  5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
First Round		 ACCN
  7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
First Round		 ACCN
Thu, May 7 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinal 1		 ACCN
  1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinal 2		 ACCN
  5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinal 3		 ACCN
  7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
Quarterfinal 4		 ACCN
Fri, May 8 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
Semifinal 1		 ACCN
  3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship
Semifinal 2		 ACCN
Sat, May 9 2 p.m. All ACC ACCN
  2:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Title Game ESPN
  Postgame All ACC ACCN

ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Cardinal Park; Louisville, Ky.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Thu, May 14 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX
  TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 1 ACCNX
Fri, May 15 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX
  TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 2 ACCNX
Sat, May 16 TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX
  TBD ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3 ACCNX
Sun, May 17 8 a.m. ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship – Day 3* ACCN

*Tape-Delayed

ACC Rowing Championship – Lake Wheeler; Raleigh, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Fri, May 15 TBD ACC Rowing Championship Prelims ACCNX
Sat, May 16 TBD ACC Rowing Championship Finals ACCNX

ACC Baseball Championship – Truist Park; Charlotte, N.C.

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch
Tue, May 19 9 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship
First Round		 ACCN
  1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
First Round		 ACCN
  5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
First Round		 ACCN
  9 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship

First Round

 ACCN
Wed, May 20 9 a.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Second Round		 ACCN
  1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Second Round		 ACCN
  5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Second Round		 ACCN
  9 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship

Second Round

 ACCN
Thu, May 21 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Quarterfinal 1		 ACCN
  7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Quarterfinal 2		 ACCN
Fri, May 22 3 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Quarterfinal 3		 ACCN
  7 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Quarterfinal 4		 ACCN
Sat. May 23 1 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Semifinal 1		 ACCN
  5 p.m. ACC Baseball Championship
Semifinal 2		 ACCN
Sun, May 24 11:30 a.m. All ACC ACCN
  Noon ACC Baseball Championship
Title Game		 ESPN2
  Noon ACC Baseball Championship
Title Game Simulcast		 ACCN
  3 p.m. All ACC ACCN

 

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley12 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

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