ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes present 2025-26 Copa del Rey Final – Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will combine to present Atletico de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in the 123rd Copa del Rey Final on Saturday, at 3 p.m. ET, live from Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain. The matchup marks a rare meeting in the final between the two sides, with both clubs looking to add another Copa del Rey title to their history.

Commentators: Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, and reporter Sid Lowe (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, reporters Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match.

Key storylines:

The matchup: Atleti’s experience in high-stakes matches under manager Diego Simeone contrasts with Sociedad’s fast-paced, possession-based style – a compelling clash as both sides aim to lift the trophy for Spanish soccer’s premier knockout cup competition.

Atleti’s experience in high-stakes matches under manager Diego Simeone contrasts with Sociedad’s fast-paced, possession-based style – a compelling clash as both sides aim to lift the trophy for Spanish soccer’s premier knockout cup competition. The stars: Atlético de Madrid is led by a duo of World Cup-winning stars, Antoine Griezmann (2018) and Julián Álvarez (2022), and by a core group that includes Koke, Marcos Llorente, and up-and-coming U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardozo. Real Sociedad features Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo.

Atlético de Madrid is led by a duo of World Cup-winning stars, Antoine Griezmann (2018) and Julián Álvarez (2022), and by a core group that includes Koke, Marcos Llorente, and up-and-coming U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardozo. Real Sociedad features Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo. Basque pride vs. decade-long drought: Real Sociedad seeks their first trophy with fans in the stands since 1988 (*Note: La Real won the 2020 Copa del Rey, played in 2021, behind closed doors due to COVID 19 restrictions). Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid is riding a “high” after simultaneously reaching the Champions League semifinals and the Copa del Rey Final by eliminating Barcelona.

Real Sociedad seeks their first trophy with fans in the stands since 1988 (*Note: La Real won the 2020 Copa del Rey, played in 2021, behind closed doors due to COVID 19 restrictions). Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid is riding a “high” after simultaneously reaching the Champions League semifinals and the Copa del Rey Final by eliminating Barcelona. Griezmann’s last hurrah: Atleti legend and 2018 FIFA World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann faces the club (Real Sociedad) where his career began in one of his final games for Madrid, and in search of his first Copa del Rey title. At the conclusion of the season, Griezmann will join Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC.

Atleti legend and 2018 FIFA World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann faces the club (Real Sociedad) where his career began in one of his final games for Madrid, and in search of his first Copa del Rey title. At the conclusion of the season, Griezmann will join Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC. The American coach – Pellegrino Matarazzo: Wayne, N.J.-born Matarazzo has steered a mid-season turnaround for Real Sociedad – taking them from near the relegation zone to a cup final and the brink of Champions League qualification – and is one win away from being the first U.S.-born coach to win a major European trophy.

Futbol Americas Special: Pellegrino Matarazzo

Ahead of the Copa del Rey Final vs. Atlético Madrid, La Real’s manager Matarazzo is featured in a Futbol Americas Special: Pellegrino Matarazzo – ESPN Spain-based reporter Sid Lowe’s exclusive interview in five parts with the U.S.-born manager, available on ESPN+.

Matarazzo reflects on his path into coaching, philosophy, key victories in LALIGA, and his early days at Real Sociedad. He also offers a glimpse into life in San Sebastián and discusses the U.S. coaching landscape, including ambitions to lead the United States men’s national soccer team, thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino, and the U.S. team’s World Cup outlook.

Bundesliga Matchday 30: FC Bayern München vs. VfB Stuttgart Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

A marquee Bundesliga showdown headlines the weekend as FC Bayern München takes on VfB Stuttgart on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Two of the top three teams in the standings meet in a clash with significant implications at the top of the table. Bayern can clinch the 2025-26 Bundesliga title this weekend with a win if Borussia Dortmund draws or loses, as third-place Stuttgart looks to strengthen its position in the race for a top four finish.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg, SV Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg SV and 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga – Matchday 30 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, April 17 2:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sat, April 18 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, April 19 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Heidenheim ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Mainz ESPN+

*Subject to change