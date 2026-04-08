ESPN and Omaha Productions announce new digital Show hosted by Jeff Passan, launching April 14

ESPN and Omaha Productions today announced that Jeff Passan will host Sources Tell Jeff Passan, a new baseball podcast launching Tuesday, April 14. Each week, Passan will break down the biggest stories across Major League Baseball, delivering insider reporting, sharp analysis and his signature perspective on the game.

A 30-minute teaser episode of Sources Tell Jeff Passan will debut April 9 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, offering fans an early preview of the show ahead of its full launch.

“Baseball is having a moment, and we’re trying to make a show worthy of it,” Passan said. “There are so many incredible stories about the game to tell, and we’re going to do it in a way that makes fans smarter and makes them laugh, too. Whether you’re a die-hard or just beginning to learn about the game, we want this show to feel like it’s for you.”

The debut episode on April 14 will feature an interview with Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, two of the game’s biggest stars. Throughout the season, the podcast will feature conversations with players, executives and insiders from across the sport, going beyond the headlines to tell the full story behind baseball’s biggest moments.

“Jeff is one of the most respected and snazziest dressed reporters in baseball, with an unmatched ability to break news and tell the stories,” said Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President, Sports Studio & Entertainment. “His voice, perspective and personality make him a natural fit for this format, and his show will be a must for fans across the sport.”

As ESPN’s Senior MLB Insider, Passan is a leading voice across ESPN’s baseball coverage, delivering breaking news, analysis and in-depth reporting. His new podcast expands ESPN’s audio portfolio and underscores its commitment to delivering premium baseball content to fans everywhere.

Episodes of Sources Tell Jeff Passan will be available weekly on the ESPN YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

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ESPN Media Contacts: [email protected].