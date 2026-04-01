ESPN announces new women’s basketball alt-cast: Courtside at the Women’s Final Four Presented by AT&T

Courtside to feature Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher , alongside host Jess Sims and content creator Katie Feeney with additional rotating guests

, alongside host and content creator with additional rotating guests StudBudz/WNBA stars Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams to join as analysts during both semifinal games

and to join as analysts during both semifinal games WNBA Champion and Finals MVP Chelsea Gray joins Sims and Maher for Sunday’s Championship game

joins Sims and Maher for Sunday’s Championship game Friday Semifinal shows on ESPN2 (7 p.m./9:30 p.m. ET) and Sunday Championship cast on ESPN (3:30 p.m.)

ESPN presents its new, re-imagined Alt-Cast, Courtside at the Women’s Final Four Presented by AT&T. The show will air on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Sunday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Hosted by Jess Sims, Courtside welcomes rugby Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher for both semifinal games, as well as the championship. The alt-cast brings fans directly into the action as the crew sits courtside, playing off the electric energy of the games, crowd and more.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining ESPN’s Courtside in its first year,” said Maher. “As a champion of women’s sports, I cannot wait to be part of ESPN’s presentation of women’s basketball on the biggest stage. We are going to see some fantastic games and we’re ready to have some fun right next to the action.”

Sims is no stranger to the excitement and energy of the college game, having served as a sideline reporter for some of the season’s most high-profile women’s basketball matchups. Additionally, Sims is a weekly contributor to College GameDay Built by the Home Depot, where she spotlights standout athletes and coaches while bringing fans inside the unique traditions and moments that define each program. With her deep familiarity with the sport and ability to capture the stories behind it, Sims is a natural fit to host Courtside.

WNBA stars Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, also known as the ‘StudBudz,’ will serve as analysts for both semifinals on Friday. The duo will bring their signature personalities and basketball expertise to the broadcast as they prepare for the upcoming WNBA season.

“Getting to be on a huge platform like ESPN with my best friend, while experiencing such high-level competition up close, is just an incredible opportunity,” said Heideman. “We can’t wait to bring a new perspective to everyone watching at home.”

“We’re really excited to team up with ESPN on their new Alt-Cast for the Women’s Final Four,” said Williams. “Being courtside lets the viewers feel our energy and reactions in real time. It’ll be really fun, refreshing and super entertaining for everyone watching.”

Six-time WNBA All-Star Chelsea Gray will join the crew as a guest analyst during Sunday’s national championship. The Las Vegas Ace brings a championship pedigree to Courtside with four WNBA titles to her name in addition to two Olympic gold medals.

“I’m excited to host Courtside and bring fans even closer to the women’s game,” said Gray. “As a player, I know how much emotion and preparation goes into this tournament, and I can’t wait to use this platform to celebrate the athletes, their stories, and the energy that make these moments so special.”

ESPN’s sports and lifestyle content creator Katie Feeney will also join the team for roaming interviews and reactions from fans.

“We are thrilled to debut our re-imagined Alt-Cast at the Women’s Final Four,” said Meg Aronowitz, senior vice president, production. “With Ilona, Natisha, Courtney, Chelsea, Jess, Katie and a dynamic lineup of guests, Courtside will deliver a fresh, authentic perspective on the game. By placing this group right at courtside, we’re creating an immersive experience that brings fans closer than ever – capturing the energy of the arena while also delivering insight, personality and fun.”

About Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher is a two‑time U.S. Olympian, 2024 Olympic bronze medalist and one of the most influential figures in women’s sports today. A standout for USA Rugby, Maher has gained global recognition not only for her elite performance on the field, but also for her powerful voice off it: championing body confidence, authenticity and equity in sports. With a massive and engaged social following, she bridges athletic excellence and cultural impact, helping bring women’s sports to new audiences worldwide.

About StudBudz

StudBudz is a popular Twitch channel and social media brand created by WNBA stars and longtime best friends Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. Known for their unfiltered humor, real conversations and infectious chemistry, StudBudz offers fans an inside look at life as professional athletes both on and off the court. Through podcasting, digital content and live appearances, Williams and Hiedeman have built a loyal following by blending basketball, friendship and culture, making StudBudz one of the most authentic voices in women’s sports media.

About Chelsea Gray

Chelsea Gray is a professional WNBA player and point guard for the Las Vegas Aces. The 4x WNBA Champion, 6x All-Star, 2022 WNBA Finals MVP, and 2x Olympic gold medalist has built an impressive 11-year career and is currently the only active WNBA player to have won 4 championships. A Northern California native, Gray was selected 11th overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2014 WNBA draft, after attending Duke University, where she was recognized as one of the program’s top point guards in school history. Off the court, Gray dedicates significant time to mentoring young athletes and using her platform to build stronger, more inclusive communities. She is also a devoted mother to her son, Lennox, whom she shares with her wife, Tipesa.