ESPN announces UFL commentator schedule for second half of 2026 season

The UFL on ESPN kicks off the second half of its 2026 regular season with Week 6 (April 30-May 3). The familiar team of signature spring football experts continues leading the way across ESPN networks, bringing fans inside the game in innovative and engaging ways.

ESPN’s commentator schedule for the remainder of the regular season is available below. ESPN’s full coverage plans for the UFL Playoffs and exclusive presentation of the United Bowl will be announced soon.

Week 6 | In the stands

On Saturday, May 2, Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones will bring fans a unique perspective on ABC as they call the third quarter of the Dallas Renegades taking on the DC Defenders from the top of section 138 — the home of the famed Beer Snake at Audi Field (weather permitting). Cole Cubelic and Max Browne will continue providing real-time interviews and access from field level throughout the game.

2026 UFL on ESPN commentator schedule – Weeks 6-10

Week Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch Week 6 Sat, May 2 12 p.m. Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Max Browne ABC Week 7 Sat, May 9 8 p.m. Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ESPN Week 8 Sat, May 16 12 p.m. DC Defenders at Louisville Kings Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ABC 3 p.m. Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Tom Luginbill ABC Week 9 Sat, May 23 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Murray, Sam Acho ABC Sun, May 24 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers Lowell Galindo, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ESPN2 Week 10 Sat, May 30 3 p.m. Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions Lowell Galindo, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ESPN2 Sun, May 31 12 p.m. Orlando Storm at DC Defenders ABC: Matt Schumacker, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ESPN Deportes: Javier Trejo Garay, Mauricio Gutiérrez ABC, ESPN Deportes

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Media Contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Danny Chi ([email protected])