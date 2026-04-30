ESPN announces UFL commentator schedule for second half of 2026 season
The UFL on ESPN kicks off the second half of its 2026 regular season with Week 6 (April 30-May 3). The familiar team of signature spring football experts continues leading the way across ESPN networks, bringing fans inside the game in innovative and engaging ways.
ESPN’s commentator schedule for the remainder of the regular season is available below. ESPN’s full coverage plans for the UFL Playoffs and exclusive presentation of the United Bowl will be announced soon.
Week 6 | In the stands
On Saturday, May 2, Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones will bring fans a unique perspective on ABC as they call the third quarter of the Dallas Renegades taking on the DC Defenders from the top of section 138 — the home of the famed Beer Snake at Audi Field (weather permitting). Cole Cubelic and Max Browne will continue providing real-time interviews and access from field level throughout the game.
2026 UFL on ESPN commentator schedule – Weeks 6-10
|Week
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to watch
|Week 6
|Sat, May 2
|12 p.m.
|Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Max Browne
|ABC
|Week 7
|Sat, May 9
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN
|Week 8
|Sat, May 16
|12 p.m.
|DC Defenders at Louisville Kings
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|Week 9
|Sat, May 23
|3 p.m.
|Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Murray, Sam Acho
|ABC
|Sun, May 24
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers
Lowell Galindo, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas
|ESPN2
|Week 10
|Sat, May 30
|3 p.m.
|Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
Lowell Galindo, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas
|ESPN2
|Sun, May 31
|12 p.m.
|Orlando Storm at DC Defenders
ABC: Matt Schumacker, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill
ESPN Deportes: Javier Trejo Garay, Mauricio Gutiérrez
|ABC, ESPN Deportes
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Media Contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Danny Chi ([email protected])