ESPN, APX Content Ventures, Rich Eisen Productions, Firefly Studios and Hello Sunshine Announce “Women’s Sports Now” Premiering April 16

Miller Lite Returns as Presenting Sponsor



ESPN today announced that Emmy Award-winning sports reporter Suzy Shuster, 2x WNBA Champion and All-Star and Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, veteran broadcaster Colleen Wolfe, and comedian and sports superfan Sarah Tiana will bring Women’s Sports Now to ESPN premiering April 16th and available across all ESPN digital platforms on Thursdays throughout the season.

Making the move to ESPN, Women Sports Now will once again be presented by Miller Lite. The show was developed in collaboration with APX Content Ventures, Rich Eisen Productions, Firefly Studios, Montgomery’s Think Tank Productions and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

The groundbreaking show brings fans into the conversation. Each week, Shuster, Montgomery, Wolfe and Tiana will focus on elevating women’s voices and experiences by setting the narrative around the athletes, storylines and cultural moments that are shaping the sporting landscape. Combined with A-list interviews and high-level insight, Women’s Sports Now successfully threads the needle for both hardcore fans and new audiences.

The all-female core team each offer diverse perspectives from the world of sports, journalism and entertainment while sharing the common goal of celebrating the amazing accomplishments of the powerful women across all areas of sports, including basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, college athletics and more.

“We’re continuing to expand how we serve fans of women’s sports,” said Justin Craig, ESPN Vice President of Digital & Audio Production. “With Suzy, Renee, Colleen and Sarah, Women’s Sports Now brings together four dynamic voices who can inform, entertain and connect with audiences in a meaningful way.”

“Women’s sports have long created legendary moments, and Miller Lite’s 50-year history is built around the same goal,” said Mara Schaefer, senior director of marketing for Miller Lite. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Women’s Sports Now and cheers to legendary moments for players and fans alike.”

“Women’s sports continue to experience a seismic surge in viewership, and Women’s Sports Now is built to meet that moment,” said Firefly Studios’ Sara Rea, who is also producing on behalf of Hello Sunshine. “These dynamic co-hosts bring the perfect mix of sports insight, personality, and fun, creating a dynamic that invites in the casual viewer while still delivering for the die-hard fan. We’re proud to partner with ESPN and brands like Miller Lite that are investing in the future of women’s sports.”

“I come to WSN from a place of curiosity,” said Suzy Shuster. “Before WSN and honestly before my daughter Taylor became a full-time hooper, I hadn’t covered women’s sports. Now, I look at the sports world through her eyes. ESPN and Miller Lite share our vision on covering the women who blow our minds daily with their phenomenal athleticism and their ability to juggle the inordinate demands of their professional and personal lives.”

Women’s Sports Now is executive produced by Sara Rea (Firefly Studios) and Suzy Shuster (Rich Eisen Productions), as well as Reese Witherspoon and Cassie Scalettar (Hello Sunshine), and produced in collaboration with Think Tank Productions.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel’s Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors’ ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors’ success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.



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ESPN media contacts: [email protected]

Rich Eisen Productions contact: [email protected]