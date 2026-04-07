ESPN Continues Global Expansion on Disney+

ESPN on Disney+ Launches Today Across 53 Countries and Territories in Europe and Asia-Pacific

Subscribers Have Access to Live Events, Original Content and Studio Shows

Expanding its commitment to serving sports fans,ESPN and Disney+ announced the launch of ESPN on Disney+ in Europe and select Asia-Pacific markets today, making the offering available in 53 countries and territories across the regions. With this expansion, ESPN now reaches fans through Disney+ in approximately 100 markets around the world.

In Europe, the expansion builds upon a growing portfolio of world-class sports content on Disney+. In select Asia-Pacific markets, which includes Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, a curated selection of English‑language ESPN sports programming will be available on Disney+ in this initial phase. All Disney+ subscribers in both Europe and select APAC markets can access exclusive sports content including live sporting events, studio shows, films, and more, alongside general entertainment and kids and family programming – all within a single app.

“Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” said Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+. “This launch adds to our growing portfolio of local sports rights around the world.”

“This expansion marks an exciting next step for ESPN and Disney+ in our commitment to sports fans,” said Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent Office, ESPN. “ESPN has a longstanding tradition of delivering world-class content to sports fans, and the continued growth on Disney+ allows us to extend our reach and provide greater access and deeper connections with fans everywhere.”

The initial offering will vary by market but will grow to thousands of live events over the next year including a diverse portfolio of programming such as US sports coverage of the NBA (National Basketball Association) and NHL (National Hockey League) – both starting with the 2026-27 season. The lineup also includes college sports, featuring NCAA championships including men’s and women’s March Madness, plus college basketball regular season and conference tournaments, college football, College Football Playoff, and bowl games, as well as the Little League World Series, Savannah Bananas, and more. The expansion comes on the heels of the recently concluded NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, which streamed on Disney+ across Europe.1

Disney+ subscribers will also have access to ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary collection, a deep library of critically acclaimed films, along with select studio shows, including ESPN FC, ESPN’s global football news and information program.

This builds on our sports offering on Disney+ already available in Europe, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, LALIGA in the UK and Ireland, and the Copa del Rey, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and DFB Pokal in the Nordics. The offering will also feature KeSPA’s flagship events, including Esports Championships Asia Jinju 2026, and the 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup in APAC markets.

ESPN content on Disney+ already includes world-class live sports, studio shows, and original programming for fans across the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additionally, ESPN has 50 linear networks reaching fans across 130 countries and territories. ESPN is also the No. 1 digital and social sports brand globally, averaging 517 million unique fans per month, more than any other sports brand2.

FOOTNOTES

1 content will vary in each market depending on rights.

2 Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, ESPN, Total Unique Visitors, Total Audience, Oct-Dec 2025, Worldwide.

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ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features seven U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, ESPN direct-to-consumer, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more.