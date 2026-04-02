ESPN delivers comprehensive NCAA Men’s Final Four Weekend coverage live from Indianapolis

College GameDay Covered by State Farm to air four-hour Saturday special from outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hall of Fame Class of 2026 to be unveiled exclusively on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2)

ESPN to televise the semifinals and championship game to fans in 230+ countries and territories outside the U.S.

As the men’s college basketball season reaches its pinnacle, ESPN will be on-site in Indianapolis with expansive coverage surrounding the NCAA Men’s Final Four. Across studio shows, live events and digital platforms, ESPN will deliver comprehensive access and analysis throughout the weekend.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm, led by host Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and reporters Kris Budden and Pete Thamel, anchors ESPN’s coverage from outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse – bringing fans closer to the energy, storylines and personalities shaping the Final Four.

The crew will join SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take and Good Morning America throughout the countdown to the Championship game.

ESPN enters Final Four weekend having delivered its most-watched men’s college basketball season in 11 years, with overall viewership across ESPN networks increasing 25% year-over-year during the 2025-26 season. Regular season College GameDay also delivered its best performance since 2019–20, with the seven on-site shows averaging 12% YoY growth.

College GameDay: Live from Indy

A special four-hour edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, live from Morris Bicentennial Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse and open to fans. The show will feature a lineup of high-profile guests. Plus, GameDay examines the anatomy of the miraculous UConn win over Duke, a story that bookends in Indiana, culminated by a shot that will live in March Madness lore forever.

The team will also have look-ins from Phoenix ahead of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship where Christine Williamson leads ESPN’s studio presence, joined by Sports Emmy Award nominee Andraya Carter and WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike.

College GameDay continues Monday (7 p.m., ESPN) ahead of the title game, with the GameDay crew providing immediate live reaction on SportsCenter following the final buzzer.

Hall of Fame Class Reveal

The 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement airs Saturday, April 4 (noon, ESPN2), with an exclusive reveal of the 2026 Hall of Fame class. The one-hour presentation will be hosted by Davis and Bilas, with select members of this year’s class and special guests joining the show.

All Roads Lead to Indy

For the first time, Indianapolis will host an unprecedented convergence of championship basketball in a single week and single city – spanning Divisions I, II and III, along with the NIT. From Thursday through Monday, the city will serve as the epicenter of the sport, showcasing its full spectrum – from emerging programs to college basketball’s most storied teams.

ESPN live event coverage:

NIT : Thursday from historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, No. 1 seeds Tulsa and New Mexico meet in the first semifinal (7 p.m., ESPN), while No. 4 Illinois St. and No. 1 Auburn clash in the night’s second semifinal (9:30 p.m., ESPN). The NIT champion will be crowned Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8 p.m., ESPN2). Matt Schumacker , Fran Fraschilla and Taylor Tannebaum will call the three NIT games.

: Thursday from historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, No. 1 seeds Tulsa and New Mexico meet in the first semifinal (7 p.m., ESPN), while No. 4 Illinois St. and No. 1 Auburn clash in the night’s second semifinal (9:30 p.m., ESPN). The NIT champion will be crowned Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8 p.m., ESPN2). , and will call the three NIT games. DIII : Mary Washington takes on Emory in the national championship game from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 5 (4:30 p.m., ESPN+). This marks the first national title game appearance for both programs.

: Mary Washington takes on Emory in the national championship game from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 5 (4:30 p.m., ESPN+). This marks the first national title game appearance for both programs. College Slam Dunk & 3-Pt. Championships: The 37th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships takes place Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse, bringing together a collection of the country’s best men’s and women’s 3-point shooters and dynamic dunkers. Sean Farnham, King McClure, Ron Slay and Angel Gray will call all of the action. The event streams live on ESPN+ (7 p.m.) and will re-air Sunday at noon on ESPN.

ESPN Global Coverage

Outside the United States, ESPN will deliver the Final Four and Championship game to fans in approximately 232 countries and territories. Coverage is available via ESPN-owned networks, Disney+, and third-party syndication across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Caribbean, sub-Saharan Africa, Canada, and Australia and New Zealand.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will provide English-language coverage courtside for the semifinals and the national title game.

(play-by-play) and (analyst) will provide English-language coverage courtside for the semifinals and the national title game. To reach a global audience, the games will be broadcast in 10 languages – English, Spanish (Latin America & Spain), Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, Turkish, Croatian, Hebrew, and Serbian.

Beyond ESPN platforms, ESPN Syndication distributes the tournament to local television clients across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, as well as the AFN (US Armed Forces Network) – reaching additional millions of homes.

ESPN.com

Jeff Borzello, Ryan McGee, Myron Medcalf and Pete Thamel will provide on-site coverage of the Final Four in Indianapolis, providing news and features surrounding the event.