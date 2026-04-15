ESPN delivers second most-watched WNBA Draft ever

ESPN today announced that the 2026 WNBA Draft delivered the second most-watched WNBA Draft ever, averaging 1.50 million viewers, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The audience marks a 20% increase over last year’s Draft and trails only the record-setting 2024 event (2.45 million viewers).

The 2026 WNBA Draft peaked at 1.79 million viewers from 7:45–7:59 p.m. ET, as fans tuned in to see the league’s next generation of stars take the stage.



WNBA Countdown also saw year-over-year growth, averaging 692,000 viewers, up 7% versus 2025.

Across television on Monday night, the 2026 WNBA Draft ranked as the most-viewed program among Adults 18–34 and Males 25–54. On cable, the telecast was the No. 1 program of the night among People Under 50, Adults 18–34, Adults 18–49, Adults 25–54, Males 18–34, Males 18–49 and Males 25–54.



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