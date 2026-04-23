ESPN Events announces 2026 Shriners Children’s ‘Showdown at the Net’ volleyball showcase

Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Stanford to headline primetime doubleheader from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort on September 9

ESPN Events will once again present the Shriners Children’s ‘Showdown at the Net’ volleyball event, returning this fall on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Building on the momentum of its inaugural year, the challenge series continues to spotlight the growth and national appeal of women’s college volleyball, bringing together elite competition in a primetime setting across ESPN networks. The showcase will also amplify Shriners Children’s mission to provide world class pediatric care through a national media platform.

This year’s showcase will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex – State Farm Field House at Walt Disney World Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. It will feature a doubleheader between four nationally recognized programs including defending national champion Texas A&M, five-time consecutive Final Four participant Pitt, nine-time NCAA champion Stanford, and Tennessee who has reached five straight NCAA Tournaments.

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh will face off at 7 p.m. ET and Texas A&M vs. Stanford will follow at 9:30 p.m. Both matches will air on ESPN2.

“We’re excited to continue building Shriners Children’s ‘Showdown at the Net’ as a premier early-season volleyball event,” said Stephanie Grant, Director, ESPN Events. “Bringing these programs together at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex creates a unique stage for student-athletes and fans, while continuing to elevate the visibility of the sport.”

“Through our continued collaboration with ESPN Events, the Shriners Children’s Showdown at the Net provides an exceptional national platform to advance our mission of providing life-changing care to children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay or insurance status,” said Bob Roller, Vice President of Sports for Shriners Children’s. “This prestigious volleyball showcase shines a powerful spotlight on the impact of our compassionate and innovative pediatric care around the world.”

“We’re excited to once again partner with the SEC, ESPN, and Shriners Children’s for this premier conference volleyball event,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “After building strong momentum in our inaugural year, this event showcases elite programs while highlighting the continued growth and national appeal of women’s college volleyball. We look forward to the neutral-site matches at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, as well as the 14 matches that will take place on campuses.”

“This two-day challenge featuring SEC and ACC volleyball teams will showcase some of the country’s finest student-athletes,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “It creates a platform to expand the sport’s reach and deliver a memorable experience for competitors and fans alike. We thank Shriners Children’s and ESPN for supporting this outstanding competition and providing the opportunity for continued growth and greater visibility for college volleyball.”

Tickets will go on sale in early May. In the meantime, fans can secure first access to the best seats by signing up for the event pre-sale at www.showdownatthenet.com.

The 2026 “Showdown at the Net” is part of ESPN Events’ expansive collegiate sports portfolio, which delivers high-quality competition and compelling experiences for teams and fans across the country. Shriners Children’s Hospital serves as the title sponsor of the event, adding to their portfolio of ESPN Events, including the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. The event also builds on the growing list of high-profile sports events at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex where youth, collegiate and professional athletes compete and train amid The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The full slate of showdowns for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge is below, with the rest of the matchups taking place on campus sites. Full details for the ACC/SEC Challenge, including times and networks, will be announced later this year.

Date Matchup Tue, Sep 8 Oklahoma at Georgia Tech Auburn at Florida State Clemson at Ole Miss NC State at LSU Notre Dame at Georgia Miss St. at Wake Forest California at South Carolina Wed, Sep 9 Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee Stanford vs. Texas A&M Texas at SMU North Carolina at Kentucky Missouri at Louisville Miami at Florida Alabama at Virginia Vanderbilt at Boston College

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. We also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.