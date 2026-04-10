ESPN launches new “Inside the NBA” marketing campaign ahead of the NBA Playoffs

ESPN is debuting a new marketing campaign spotlighting Inside the NBA as the iconic studio show heads into its first NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals on ESPN platforms, reinforcing that “Inside the NBA Lives On ESPN and ABC”.

The campaign features a series of creative spots highlighting the unmistakable chemistry and personalities of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — celebrating the same show fans know and love, now exclusively on ESPN and ABC. Through behind‑the‑scenes moments and everyday interactions, the creative gives fans a closer look at the unique dynamic that has made Inside the NBA appointment viewing for generations.

The first two spots, “Big Board” and “Pre-show Thoughts” debut Sunday, April 12, with additional creative rolling out throughout the NBA Playoffs and into the NBA Finals across ESPN and ABC.

The campaign includes multiple executions and lengths, designed to air across key playoff moments and marquee programming, with new spots debuting at various points throughout the postseason.

All creative was developed by creative agency Arts & Letters Creative Co.

“This campaign reinforces what fans already know and love about Inside the NBA — the chemistry, the honesty and the personalities that make it special — while opening the door to something bigger,” said Curtis Friends, Vice President of Marketing at ESPN. “As the show moves onto ESPN and ABC, that same dynamic now carries through the most meaningful moments of the season, including the NBA Playoffs and Finals. It’s not about changing the show, it’s about embracing and extending it onto the game’s biggest stage.”

Inside the NBA, produced by TNT Sports, will air throughout the NBA Playoffs and Finals across ESPN and ABC, delivering analysis, entertainment and perspective from one of the most recognizable studio teams in sports. This postseason also marks the first time Inside the NBA will be part of ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals.

NBA on ESPN: Inside The NBA

Campaign Credits

NBA on ESPN / Client:

President, Programming & Original Content (ESPN/TWDC): Burke Magnus

EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing at ESPN: Tina Thornton

Senior Vice President Marketing: Jo Fox

Senior Vice President, Head of ESPN Creative Studio: Carrie Brzezinski

Senior Vice President, NBA/WNBA Production: Tim Corrigan

Vice President, Marketing: Curtis Friends

Vice President, ESPN Creative Studio: Chin Wang

Marketing Director: Lauren Gorajek

Marketing Director: Matthew Cheron

Creative Director, ESPN Creative Studio: Michael Irwin

Art Director, ESPN Creative Studio: Alex Zartman

Associate Marketing Director: Thierry Lochard

Associate Marketing Manager: Max Reyes

Senior Designer, ESPN Creative Studio: Mike Pesale

Marketing Coordinator: Macey Braswell

Marketing Coordinator: Jenna Cashman

Writer / Producer, ESPN Creative Studio: Eddie Nieves

Coordinating Producer, ESPN Production: Terrell Bouza

Music Director: Kevin Wilson

Photographer: Allen Kee

A&L

CEO/Executive Creative Director: Charles Hodges

Executive Creative Director: Molly Jamison

Director of Strategy: Andy Grayson

Head of Production: Lisa Setten

Group Account Director: Alex Scaros

Business Director: Guy Campbell

Business Manager: Justin Zollar

Creative Director: Chris Kim

Creative Director: Brett Simone

Senior Art Director: Matt Terrell

Creative: Brendan Howard

Strategist: Joe Carr

Executive Producer: Jason Sheldon

Senior Producer: Andrea Rodriguez

Music Supervisor: Casey Wheeler

Business Affairs Manager: Jennifer Kmetzsch

Director of Business Affairs: Kim Burns

Creative Manager: Ryan Dunstan

XYZ Executive Producer: Whitney Green

XYZ Post Producer: Rob Rosko

XYZ Animators: Ben Layman & Emily Kundrot

Operations Coordinator: Cheryl Lage

TNT:

Exec VP/Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports: Craig Barry

SVP Content & Managing Editor: Albert Vertino

VP, Executive Producer, TNT Sports: John O’Connor

VP of Talent Relations: Ben Spitalnick

SVP, Global Comms & Talent Relations: Nate Smeltz

Talent Relations: Tracey Snyder

Producer: Laura Chernoff

Producer: Jamie Minigham

Showrunner, Inside The NBA: Jeremy Levin

Good Behavior:

Pete Marquis: Director

Adam Lawson: Head of Production

Victoria Guenier: Executive Producer

Don Burgess: Director of Photography

Cosmo Street:

Kimmy Dupé: Editor

Aidan Becker: Assistant Editor

Quincy Carter: Producer

Kacie Gomez: Head of Production

Royal Muster:

Mikey Pehanich: Colorist

Alexandra Lubrano: Executive Producer

Thatcher Peterson: Executive Producer

Ryan Moncrief: Producer

Preymaker:

Luis Martin: Executive Producer

Jacob Weeks: Producers

Mr Bronx:

Dave Wolfe: Senior Mixer & Sound Designer

Zach Fortin: Executive Producer

Sarah Weck: Producer

Samantha Peña: Scheduler: Client Services

Talent:

Shaquille O’neal

Charles Barkley

Ernie Johnson Jr.

Kenny Smith

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Ronce Rajan – [email protected]

John Manzo – [email protected]

Ben Cafardo – [email protected]