ESPN launches new “Inside the NBA” marketing campaign ahead of the NBA Playoffs
Campaign debuts Sunday, April 12, with additional spots rolling out throughout the NBA Playoffs and Finals
ESPN is debuting a new marketing campaign spotlighting Inside the NBA as the iconic studio show heads into its first NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals on ESPN platforms, reinforcing that “Inside the NBA Lives On ESPN and ABC”.
The campaign features a series of creative spots highlighting the unmistakable chemistry and personalities of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — celebrating the same show fans know and love, now exclusively on ESPN and ABC. Through behind‑the‑scenes moments and everyday interactions, the creative gives fans a closer look at the unique dynamic that has made Inside the NBA appointment viewing for generations.
The first two spots, “Big Board” and “Pre-show Thoughts” debut Sunday, April 12, with additional creative rolling out throughout the NBA Playoffs and into the NBA Finals across ESPN and ABC.
The campaign includes multiple executions and lengths, designed to air across key playoff moments and marquee programming, with new spots debuting at various points throughout the postseason.
All creative was developed by creative agency Arts & Letters Creative Co.
“This campaign reinforces what fans already know and love about Inside the NBA — the chemistry, the honesty and the personalities that make it special — while opening the door to something bigger,” said Curtis Friends, Vice President of Marketing at ESPN. “As the show moves onto ESPN and ABC, that same dynamic now carries through the most meaningful moments of the season, including the NBA Playoffs and Finals. It’s not about changing the show, it’s about embracing and extending it onto the game’s biggest stage.”
Inside the NBA, produced by TNT Sports, will air throughout the NBA Playoffs and Finals across ESPN and ABC, delivering analysis, entertainment and perspective from one of the most recognizable studio teams in sports. This postseason also marks the first time Inside the NBA will be part of ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals.
NBA on ESPN: Inside The NBA
Campaign Credits
NBA on ESPN / Client:
- President, Programming & Original Content (ESPN/TWDC): Burke Magnus
- EVP, Creative Studio and Marketing at ESPN: Tina Thornton
- Senior Vice President Marketing: Jo Fox
- Senior Vice President, Head of ESPN Creative Studio: Carrie Brzezinski
- Senior Vice President, NBA/WNBA Production: Tim Corrigan
- Vice President, Marketing: Curtis Friends
- Vice President, ESPN Creative Studio: Chin Wang
- Marketing Director: Lauren Gorajek
- Marketing Director: Matthew Cheron
- Creative Director, ESPN Creative Studio: Michael Irwin
- Art Director, ESPN Creative Studio: Alex Zartman
- Associate Marketing Director: Thierry Lochard
- Associate Marketing Manager: Max Reyes
- Senior Designer, ESPN Creative Studio: Mike Pesale
- Marketing Coordinator: Macey Braswell
- Marketing Coordinator: Jenna Cashman
- Writer / Producer, ESPN Creative Studio: Eddie Nieves
- Coordinating Producer, ESPN Production: Terrell Bouza
- Music Director: Kevin Wilson
- Photographer: Allen Kee
A&L
- CEO/Executive Creative Director: Charles Hodges
- Executive Creative Director: Molly Jamison
- Director of Strategy: Andy Grayson
- Head of Production: Lisa Setten
- Group Account Director: Alex Scaros
- Business Director: Guy Campbell
- Business Manager: Justin Zollar
- Creative Director: Chris Kim
- Creative Director: Brett Simone
- Senior Art Director: Matt Terrell
- Creative: Brendan Howard
- Strategist: Joe Carr
- Executive Producer: Jason Sheldon
- Senior Producer: Andrea Rodriguez
- Music Supervisor: Casey Wheeler
- Business Affairs Manager: Jennifer Kmetzsch
- Director of Business Affairs: Kim Burns
- Creative Manager: Ryan Dunstan
- XYZ Executive Producer: Whitney Green
- XYZ Post Producer: Rob Rosko
- XYZ Animators: Ben Layman & Emily Kundrot
- Operations Coordinator: Cheryl Lage
TNT:
- Exec VP/Chief Content Officer, Turner Sports: Craig Barry
- SVP Content & Managing Editor: Albert Vertino
- VP, Executive Producer, TNT Sports: John O’Connor
- VP of Talent Relations: Ben Spitalnick
- SVP, Global Comms & Talent Relations: Nate Smeltz
- Talent Relations: Tracey Snyder
- Producer: Laura Chernoff
- Producer: Jamie Minigham
- Showrunner, Inside The NBA: Jeremy Levin
Good Behavior:
- Pete Marquis: Director
- Adam Lawson: Head of Production
- Victoria Guenier: Executive Producer
- Don Burgess: Director of Photography
Cosmo Street:
- Kimmy Dupé: Editor
- Aidan Becker: Assistant Editor
- Quincy Carter: Producer
- Kacie Gomez: Head of Production
Royal Muster:
- Mikey Pehanich: Colorist
- Alexandra Lubrano: Executive Producer
- Thatcher Peterson: Executive Producer
- Ryan Moncrief: Producer
Preymaker:
- Luis Martin: Executive Producer
- Jacob Weeks: Producers
Mr Bronx:
- Dave Wolfe: Senior Mixer & Sound Designer
- Zach Fortin: Executive Producer
- Sarah Weck: Producer
- Samantha Peña: Scheduler: Client Services
Talent:
- Shaquille O’neal
- Charles Barkley
- Ernie Johnson Jr.
- Kenny Smith
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.
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Media Contacts:
Ronce Rajan – [email protected]
John Manzo – [email protected]
Ben Cafardo – [email protected]