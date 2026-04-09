ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents a star-studded doubleheader on the final day of the 2025-26 NBA regular season this Sunday

ESPN concludes its coverage of the Advil Playoff Push and the 2025-26 NBA regular season on Sunday, April 12 with a star-studded doubleheader presented by State Farm on ESPN.

The action tips off at 6 p.m. ET as the Boston Celtics, led by four-time All‑NBA First Team selection Jayson Tatum and NBA All‑Star starter Jaylen Brown, host the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero on ESPN. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside Doris Burke, with Angel Gray reporting.

The back end of the doubleheader features the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time NBA MVP and league rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić, visiting the San Antonio Spurs and De’Aaron Fox at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. Dave Pasch calls the action with Tim Legler, while Taylor McGregor reports from courtside.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 5 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].