ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents four pivotal Game 5 matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google with a pair of doubleheaders on Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, visit the Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who look to close out the series at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

The nightcap features the San Antonio Spurs, led by league blocks leader and newly crowned NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers and Deni Avdija at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, with San Antonio looking to punch their ticket into the second round for the first time in nine years. Dave Pasch calls the action with Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from the sideline.

Coverage tips off with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 6 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

Wednesday, April 29 also features a pair of Game 5 matchups on ESPN as the Toronto Raptors, led by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, visit the Cleveland Cavaliers — featuring Donovan Mitchell and James Harden — at 7:30 p.m., as both teams look to pull ahead in the series 3-2. Marc Kestecher provides play-by-play with PJ Carlesimo, while Alyssa Lang reports.

At 10 p.m,, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James host the Houton Rockets and Alperen Şengün, who look to stave off elimination. The broadcast team of Ryan Ruocco, Jay Bilas and sideline reporter Malika Andrews will be on the call.

Coverage begins with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 6:30 p.m., featuring the returning team of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s follows the final game.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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