ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents three nights of 2026 NBA Playoffs action featuring all three MVP finalists

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google with three days of action presented by Popeye’s across ESPN and ABC from Wednesday, April 22 through Sunday, April 26.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Orlando Magic, led by Paolo Banchero and coming off an upset victory in Game 1, visit the Eastern Conference‑leading Detroit Pistons and NBA All‑Star starter Cade Cunningham at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

The nightcap features the defending NBA champion and league‑leading Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander, hosting the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, with Phoenix looking to even the series at 1–1. Dave Pasch calls the action with Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from the sideline.

Coverage tips off with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 6 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

Saturday, April 25 features a Game 4 matchup on ABC as the Denver Nuggets, led by three-time NBA MVP and league rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić, visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and reigning NBA All-Star MVP Anthony Edwards at 8:30 p.m. The returning team of Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler and reporter Lisa Salters will be on the call.

NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T begins Saturday coverage at 8 p.m. with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Jalen Rose previewing the night’s action. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs for 30 minutes immediately following the game on ABC. Any additional postgame coverage would be available on ESPN and the ESPN App.

On Sunday, April 19, ESPN presents a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m., as the Toronto Raptors, led by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, host the Cleveland Cavaliers — featuring Donovan Mitchell and James Harden — in a Game 4 matchup. Ryan Ruocco provides play-by-play with Jay Bilas, while Jorge Sedano reports.

At 3:30 p.m., the San Antonio Spurs, led by league blocks leader Victor Wembanyama, visit the Portland Trail Blazers and Most Improved Player of the Year finalist Deni Avdija in a pivotal Game 4 showdown on ESPN. Dave Pasch is once again joined by Doris Burke for the call, with Malika Andrews reporting from courtside.

Coverage begins with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at noon, featuring Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s follows the final game.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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