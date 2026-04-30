ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents two Game 6 potential closeout matchups on Thursday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google with a doubleheader on Thursday, April 30, featuring two Game 6 potential closeout matchups presented by Popeyes.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson visit the Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson, who look to stave off elimination. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

The nightcap features the Minnesota Timberwolves and Julius Randle hosting the Denver Nuggets, led by three‑time NBA MVP and league rebounding and assist leader Nikola Jokić, at 9:30 p.m. Dave Pasch calls the action with Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from the sideline.

Coverage begins with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 6 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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