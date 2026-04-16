ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN tips off its coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google this Saturday

ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google tips off on Saturday, April 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four‑time MVP and the NBA’s all‑time leading scorer LeBron James, host the Houston Rockets and former MVP Kevin Durant, who now ranks fifth on the league’s all‑time scoring list, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup is presented by Popeye’s. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

Coverage tips off with NBA Tip‑Off presented by AT&T at 8 p.m. on ABC, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs for 30 minutes immediately following the game on ABC. Any additional postgame coverage would be available on ESPN and the ESPN App. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

On Sunday, April 19, ESPN presents a doubleheader presented by Popeyes, beginning at 1 p.m. on ABC, as the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All‑Star starter Tyrese Maxey, visit the Boston Celtics, led by four-time All‑NBA First Team selection Jayson Tatum and fellow NBA All‑Star starter Jaylen Brown. Ryan Ruocco provides play-by-play with Jay Bilas, while Jorge Sedano reports.

The action continues at 3:30 p.m., as the defending NBA champion and league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, host the winner of Friday’s Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns matchup. Dave Pasch calls the game with Doris Burke, with Malika Andrews reporting from courtside.

NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T precedes the doubleheader at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, with the returning team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].