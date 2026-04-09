ESPN presents Ares Pickleball Slam 4 on Wednesday, April 15 in prime time

Tennis legends and three-time defending champion Andre Agassi and former ATP World No. 4 James Blake meet pickleball pros and World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters and former WTA World No. 5 Genie Bouchard

ESPN will showcase Ares Pickleball Slam 4 on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET live and exclusively, marking the fourth iteration of the iconic event.

Tennis legends meet pickleball pros

This year’s competition features three-time defending champion, eight-time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Andre Agassi, who is teaming up with seven-time ATP Champion, Davis Cup Champion and ESPN tennis analyst James Blake, a former world No. 4 in ATP rankings.

The duo will be competing against pickleball pros and PPA Tour No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters, who currently boasts 165 Gold Medals and 38 Triple Crowns, and Wimbledon finalist, former World No. 5 in WTA rankings and PPA Tour No. 9 Genie Bouchard, as they bring their elite skills to the pickleball court with a $1 million purse on the line.

Ares Pickleball Slam 4 schedule

Match 1: Anna Leigh Waters vs. James Blake

Match 2: Genie Bouchard vs. Andre Agassi

Match 3: Genie Bouchard & Anna Leigh Waters vs. Andre Agassi & James Blake

(subject to change, all times ET)

Calling the matches will be Chris Fowler (play by play) and Sam Querrey (analyst) with Camryn reporting courtside. An encore presentation of Ares Pickleball Slam 4 will be available Sunday, April 19, at noon ET on ESPNEWS.

Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and GSE Worldwide, the event takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Fla.

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