ESPN re-signs versatile reporter and host Marty Smith

ESPN has re-signed multifaceted reporter and host Marty Smith to a multi-year extension. A beloved on-air personality, Smith will continue to work on a variety of properties, including college football, golf, the NFL Draft, and much more, in addition to co-hosting SEC Network’s Marty & McGee alongside Ryan McGee on Saturday mornings. Smith will play a pivotal reporting role in ESPN’s upcoming Master’s coverage, bringing his signature storytelling to Augusta.

A fixture in ESPN’s storytelling, Smith will continue to report and contribute features across high-profile studio shows, including College GameDay, SportsCenter and SEC Nation, as well as championship events like the College Football Playoff.

“Working at ESPN is such an immense joy,” said Smith. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years. I walked in the door in 2006 with no concept of how to make television. I went to ESPN University, and I learned very quickly that television is a team sport, especially given the platforms and pressure our company commands, and the excellence it demands. My gratitude to Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus and Mike McQuade is immeasurable. Likewise, my admiration for the countless talented show producers, feature producers and field generals who live in the mud with me every day is boundless. The most talented group in television, who have always championed the professional and the person I am and strive to be.”

“Thank you for your belief in me, all of you, and for offering me opportunity to tell stories at the intersection of sport and life, and how they intertwine to inspire us all. It is beyond the wildest dream I ever could have conjured growing up in Appalachia. To my on-air teammates, the hosts, analysts and reporters that are the faces and personalities that fans welcome into their living rooms every single day, thank you for sharing your insight and friendship with me. Your talent challenges me to be better.”

During his 20-year career at ESPN, Smith has become a master of his craft, covering everything from the greens of Augusta National and the starting gate at Churchill Downs to the tarmac in Oxford, Miss., where he landed the exclusive interview in December with Lane Kiffin about his decision to take the LSU head coaching job. Other memorable interviews through the years include Smith’s conversations with Tiger Woods, Nick Saban and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Marty is one of our most versatile and distinctive voices – a relentless reporter and storyteller who consistently elevates ESPN’s coverage of college football, golf, and other major events,” said Mike McQuade, ESPN’s Executive Vice President of Sports Production. “His unique ability to connect with interview subjects allows our viewers to better understand athletes, coaches, and other prominent figures beyond their on-field performances.”

In addition to expansive college football role, Smith annually contributes to ESPN’s coverage of major championship golf, serving as a reporter at both the Masters and the PGA Championship. In 2025, Smith added TGL, interviewing players, officials and celebrities at the tech-centric indoor golf matches.

“Equally important in this journey is my beautiful wife and best friend, Lainie, and our kids, Cambron, Mia and Vivian,” said Smith. “They’ve all had to sacrifice so that I can live a dream. In our business, you simply cannot be great without a clear mind, and a tremendous support and belief system at home. Thank you and I love you. Ultimately, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the challenge, for the camaraderie, and above all, for the relationships. Coaches. Players. Golfers. Racers. I look forward to many more years as a small conduit to the passion and pageantry of sport.”

Smith, who joined ESPN in 2006, previously served as ESPN’s lead NASCAR reporter for both SportsCenter and the former NASCAR Now program from 2007-14. In addition to reporting for SportsCenter and writing news and features for ESPN.com, Smith also contributed to ESPN’s NASCAR race coverage.

Prior to ESPN, Smith was a senior writer for NASCAR.com, an analyst and host on the former SPEED Channel and a NASCAR analyst on Fox Sports Net. A native of Giles County in southwestern Virginia and a graduate of Radford University, Smith covered sports for daily newspapers in Roanoke and Lynchburg, Va., before joining NASCAR.com.

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