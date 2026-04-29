ESPN serves up exclusive coverage of the 2026 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship
- Competition begins Friday, May 1 on ESPN2
- Coverage of each pairing live on the ESPN App throughout entirety of championship weekend
For the ninth consecutive year, ESPN networks will exclusively present the National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, taking place May 1-3 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Over the three days of action, viewers can tune in to see a total of 15 dual matches across ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also catch coverage of each pair streaming live on the ESPN App.
First serve of the opening round begins Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET and continues all day, featuring eight single-elimination duals – with the winners advancing to Saturday morning’s quarterfinal matchups. The four quarterfinal winners will compete in the national semifinals on Saturday afternoon to earn a spot in the title match.
The event culminates with the National Championship on Sunday, May 3 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.
ESPN will bring the heat to Gulf Shores, deploying a pair of commentator teams to announce the action:
- Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak – a bronze medalist and three-time beach volleyball Olympian – will be joined on the sideline by former FSU beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick
- Sam Gore will be joined by beach volleyball Olympian Nicole Branagh in the booth and former Auburn volleyball letterwinner Dawn Davenport on the sideline
For Sunday’s Championship bout, viewers can find Lyle and McPeak in the booth, and both Davenport and Fitzpatrick reporting from the sidelines.
For the most up-to-date bracket information regarding the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship, please visit the official NCAA bracket website and NCAA Volleyball on X.
2026 National Collegiate Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship – ESPN Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Where to Watch
|First Round
|Fri, May 1
|10 a.m.
|Dual #1
No. 13 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi vs. No. 4 USC
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|11 a.m.
|Dual #2
No. 12 Stetson vs. No. 5 Florida State
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|Noon
|Dual #3
No. 16 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Stanford
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|1 p.m.
|Dual #4
No. 9 Long Beach State vs. No. 8 Cal
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|2 p.m.
|Dual #5
No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Texas
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|3 p.m.
|Dual #6
No. 10 TCU vs. No. 7 LMU
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|4 p.m.
|Dual #7
No. 14 Tulane vs. No. 3 UCLA
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|5 p.m.
|Dual #8
No. 11 Grand Canyon vs. No. 6 Cal Poly
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|Quarterfinals
|Sat, May 2
|10 a.m.
|Quarterfinal #1
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|11 a.m.
|Quarterfinal #2
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|Noon
|Quarterfinal #3
Sam Gore, Nicole Branagh, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|1 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #4
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|Semifinals
|Sat, May 2
|2 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|3:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2/ESPN App
|National Championship
|Sun, May 3
|12:30 p.m.
|National Championship
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN/ESPN App