ESPN to deliver every 2026 Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League game, all season long

19 games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2; all games streaming on the ESPN App

All games on Saturday, May 16 streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+

2026 ABC Season Opener: 2025 Championship rematch between New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws on Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m. ET

2026 PLL Championship on ABC: September 20 at 12:30 p.m.

2026 WLL Championship on ESPN: August 15 at 5 p.m.

ESPN will present the entire 2026 season of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and the Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) featuring 19 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2. All games will be streaming on the ESPN App. On Saturday, May 30, ABC will feature a 2025 PLL Championship rematch between the New York Atlas and Denver Outlaws at 1 p.m.

Internationally, the PLL and WLL seasons will be available to watch on TSN in Canada, and on Disney+ in select international markets across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and Latin America.

Opening Weekend

The 2026 PLL season kicks off on Friday, May 8 with all games streaming on ESPN+. The 2026 WLL season begins on Saturday, May 16 with a rematch of the 2025 Championship Series final between New York Charging and Boston Guard at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Saturday Night Lacrosse

The final game of Opening Weekend between the Denver Outlaws and Utah Archers will feature the debut of Saturday Night Lacrosse on ESPN 2 and ESPN+. Saturday Night Lacrosse will feature marquee matchups throughout the 2026 season.

PLL and WLL Commentators

Play-by-play: Drew Carter, Anish Shroff, Jay Alter (WLL, PLL)

Analyst: Ryan Boyle, Paul Carcaterra, Quint Kessenich, Sheehan Stanwick Burch (WLL)

Reporter: Dana Boyle, Annabelle Hasselbeck

2026 All-Star Weekend

ESPN and ESPN2 will present the PLL and WLL All-Star Games live from Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. on Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

WLL Playoffs

The 2026 WLL Playoffs culminate on ESPN with the inaugural WLL Championship on Saturday, August 15 at 5 p.m. live from Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

PLL Playoffs

ESPN will present the 2026 PLL Playoffs in their entirety, with the Championship set for ABC, live from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m.

2026 PLL/WLL schedule

Date Time (ET) City Matchup Where to Watch Fri, May 8 8 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Carolina Chaos Sat, May 9 4:30 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ 7 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers ESPN2 Fri, May 15 6 p.m. Pawtucket, R.I. Carolina Chaos vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes Sat, May 16 1 p.m. Pawtucket, R.I. California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+, Disney+ 5:30 p.m. New York Charging vs. Boston Guard 8 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons Fri, May 29 6 p.m. Baltimore, MD Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. California Palms vs. Maryland Charm Sat, May 30 1 p.m. Baltimore, MD New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws ABC 5:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ 8 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ Fri, Jun 5 6 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. California Redwoods vs. New York Atlas Sat, Jun 6 1 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. Boston Guard vs. California Palms ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos 8 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs Fri, Jun 19 6 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. California Redwoods Sat, Jun 20 6:30 p.m. Long Island, N.Y. Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging ESPN+ 9 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas ESPN2 Sat, Jun 27 4 p.m. San Diego, CA Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN 8:30 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ 11 p.m. New York Charging vs. California Palms Sun, Jun 28 4 p.m. San Diego, CA Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods Sun, Jul 5 2 p.m. Annapolis, Md. 2026 PLL All-Star Game (West vs. East) ESPN 5:30 p.m. 2026 WLL All-Star Game ESPN2 Fri, Jul 10 6:30 p.m. Chicago, Ill. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ 9 p.m. Utah Archers vs. New York Atlas ESPN2 Sat, Jul 11 2 p.m. Chicago, Ill. Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ 7 p.m. Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging 9:30 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Carolina Chaos Fri, Jul 17 6 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. California Redwoods vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ Boston Guard vs. Maryland Charm Sat, Jul 18 2 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws ABC 4:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ Sun, Jul 19 3 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons ABC Fri, July 24 8 p.m. Denver, CO Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas Sat, Jul 25 2 p.m. Denver, CO Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers 9 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN2 Fri, Jul 31 6 p.m. Columbus, Ohio California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers Sat, Aug 1 12:30 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Denver Outlaws vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ABC 3 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ Sun, Aug 2 12 p.m. Columbus, Ohio Stars & Stripes Classic (Green Berets vs. Navy SEALs) ESPN+ 3 p.m. New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods ABC Fri, Aug 7 6 p.m. Boston, MA Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers Sat, Aug 8 8 a.m. Boston, MA PLL Juniors: U12 Championship ESPN+ 9:45 a.m. PLL Juniors: U14 Championship 1 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. New York Atlas ABC 5:30 p.m. California Palms vs. Boston Guard ESPN2 8 p.m. California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ Sat, Aug 15 2 p.m. Philadelphia, Pa. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN 5 p.m. Women’s Lacrosse League Championship Sun, Aug 16 1 p.m. Philadelphia, Pa. New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ABC 3:30 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ Sat, Aug 29 6 p.m. Minneapolis, MN PLL Playoffs (Quarterfinal) ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. PLL Playoffs (Quarterfinal) Mon, Sep 7 3 p.m. Salt Lake City, Utah PLL Playoffs (Semifinal) ESPN2 5:30 p.m. PLL Playoffs (Semifinal) ESPN+ Sun, Sep 20 12:30 p.m. Harrison, N.J. Premier Lacrosse League Championship ABC

*Subject to change

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