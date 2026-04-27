ESPN to deliver every 2026 Premier Lacrosse League and Women’s Lacrosse League game, all season long
- 19 games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2; all games streaming on the ESPN App
- All games on Saturday, May 16 streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+
- 2026 ABC Season Opener: 2025 Championship rematch between New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws on Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m. ET
- 2026 PLL Championship on ABC: September 20 at 12:30 p.m.
- 2026 WLL Championship on ESPN: August 15 at 5 p.m.
ESPN will present the entire 2026 season of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and the Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) featuring 19 games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2. All games will be streaming on the ESPN App. On Saturday, May 30, ABC will feature a 2025 PLL Championship rematch between the New York Atlas and Denver Outlaws at 1 p.m.
Internationally, the PLL and WLL seasons will be available to watch on TSN in Canada, and on Disney+ in select international markets across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, and Latin America.
Opening Weekend
The 2026 PLL season kicks off on Friday, May 8 with all games streaming on ESPN+. The 2026 WLL season begins on Saturday, May 16 with a rematch of the 2025 Championship Series final between New York Charging and Boston Guard at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Disney+.
Saturday Night Lacrosse
The final game of Opening Weekend between the Denver Outlaws and Utah Archers will feature the debut of Saturday Night Lacrosse on ESPN 2 and ESPN+. Saturday Night Lacrosse will feature marquee matchups throughout the 2026 season.
PLL and WLL Commentators
Play-by-play: Drew Carter, Anish Shroff, Jay Alter (WLL, PLL)
Analyst: Ryan Boyle, Paul Carcaterra, Quint Kessenich, Sheehan Stanwick Burch (WLL)
Reporter: Dana Boyle, Annabelle Hasselbeck
2026 All-Star Weekend
ESPN and ESPN2 will present the PLL and WLL All-Star Games live from Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. on Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
WLL Playoffs
The 2026 WLL Playoffs culminate on ESPN with the inaugural WLL Championship on Saturday, August 15 at 5 p.m. live from Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.
PLL Playoffs
ESPN will present the 2026 PLL Playoffs in their entirety, with the Championship set for ABC, live from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m.
2026 PLL/WLL schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|City
|Matchup
|Where to Watch
|Fri, May 8
|8 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Carolina Chaos
|Sat, May 9
|4:30 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN2
|Fri, May 15
|6 p.m.
|Pawtucket, R.I.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|Sat, May 16
|1 p.m.
|Pawtucket, R.I.
|California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+, Disney+
|5:30 p.m.
|New York Charging vs. Boston Guard
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons
|Fri, May 29
|6 p.m.
|Baltimore, MD
|Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|California Palms vs. Maryland Charm
|Sat, May 30
|1 p.m.
|Baltimore, MD
|New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jun 5
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|California Redwoods vs. New York Atlas
|Sat, Jun 6
|1 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Boston Guard vs. California Palms
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos
|8 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|Fri, Jun 19
|6 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. California Redwoods
|Sat, Jun 20
|6:30 p.m.
|Long Island, N.Y.
|Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jun 27
|4 p.m.
|San Diego, CA
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|New York Charging vs. California Palms
|Sun, Jun 28
|4 p.m.
|San Diego, CA
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods
|Sun, Jul 5
|2 p.m.
|Annapolis, Md.
|2026 PLL All-Star Game (West vs. East)
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|2026 WLL All-Star Game
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 10
|6:30 p.m.
|Chicago, Ill.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jul 11
|2 p.m.
|Chicago, Ill.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging
|9:30 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Carolina Chaos
|Fri, Jul 17
|6 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|California Redwoods vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Boston Guard vs. Maryland Charm
|Sat, Jul 18
|2 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws
|ABC
|4:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jul 19
|3 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons
|ABC
|Fri, July 24
|8 p.m.
|Denver, CO
|Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas
|Sat, Jul 25
|2 p.m.
|Denver, CO
|Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers
|9 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jul 31
|6 p.m.
|Columbus, Ohio
|California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers
|Sat, Aug 1
|12:30 p.m.
|Columbus, Ohio
|Denver Outlaws vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 2
|12 p.m.
|Columbus, Ohio
|Stars & Stripes Classic (Green Berets vs. Navy SEALs)
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods
|ABC
|Fri, Aug 7
|6 p.m.
|Boston, MA
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers
|Sat, Aug 8
|8 a.m.
|Boston, MA
|PLL Juniors: U12 Championship
|ESPN+
|9:45 a.m.
|PLL Juniors: U14 Championship
|1 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. New York Atlas
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|California Palms vs. Boston Guard
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 15
|2 p.m.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Women’s Lacrosse League Championship
|Sun, Aug 16
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 29
|6 p.m.
|Minneapolis, MN
|PLL Playoffs (Quarterfinal)
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|PLL Playoffs (Quarterfinal)
|Mon, Sep 7
|3 p.m.
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|PLL Playoffs (Semifinal)
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|PLL Playoffs (Semifinal)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sep 20
|12:30 p.m.
|Harrison, N.J.
|Premier Lacrosse League Championship
|ABC
*Subject to change
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.
-30-