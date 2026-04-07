ESPN to exclusively televise 2026 NBA G League Finals starting April 8

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2026 NBA G League Finals, with coverage available across ESPNEWS, ESPNU and ESPN2, beginning Wednesday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Jorge Sedano and Cory Alexander will call the action for the championship series, with David Resnick reporting from courtside.

The reigning NBA G League Champion Stockton Kings return to the Finals seeking their second consecutive title. The Western Conference champions are led by former first-round NBA Draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr., along with DaQuan Jeffries, who is coming off a 27-point performance in the Western Conference Final to secure Stockton’s return to the championship.

The Greensboro Swarm advanced to the NBA G League Finals after defeating the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Osceola Magic. Greensboro features multiple recent first-round NBA Draft picks, including Tidjane Salaün and Liam McNeeley, as the Swarm look to capture the first NBA G League championship in franchise history.

2026 NBA G League Finals schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Where to watch Wed, April 8 7:30 p.m. Game 1: Stockton Kings vs. Greensboro Swarm ESPNEWS Fri, April 10 10 p.m. Game 2: Greensboro Swarm vs. Stockton Kings ESPNU Mon, April 13 8 p.m. Game 3: Stockton Kings vs. Greensboro Swarm (if necessary) ESPN2

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