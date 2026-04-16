ESPN to present live, multiplatform coverage of 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America on April 20

Telecast of the world’s oldest annual marathon to air on ESPN platforms

Prestigious road race to air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes

Boston ABC affiliate WCVB broadcasting race locally

ESPN will present live, multiplatform coverage of the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America on Monday, April 20.

In partnership with Boston ABC affiliate WCVB, ESPN2 will televise the event starting at 9 a.m. ET, with coverage continuing until 12:30 p.m. In addition, the race will air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The race will also simulcast on ESPN+ starting at 4 a.m. ET until 4 p.m. ET.

Reports will air on ESPN within SportsCenter.

WCVB will exclusively broadcast the race in the Boston market with WCVB’s Hearst Television owned sister-stations WMUR (Manchester, NH), WMTW (Portland/Auburn, ME), and WPTZ (Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh, NY) exclusively simulcasting the race regionally. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes’ coverage will be blacked out in Hearst Television’s New England markets.

The race field includes more than 30,000 entrants from 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

On the telecast, ESPN host and SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and running sports commentator John Anderson will join the team of anchors and reporters from WCVB on the race call from Boston.

Reporting from the finish line photo bridge, Anderson will call the race with analysts including Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon champion, former professional American distance runner and Olympian Carrie Tollefson, and Amanda McGrory, Paralympic medalist and Boston Marathon wheelchair division podium finisher. Storm will be covering the race with WCVB anchors Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos.

From the finish line, WCVB sports anchor Duke Castiglione will deliver up-to-the-minute coverage and exclusive interviews as runners complete the race. Additional reporting from moto-cam vehicles will be provided by WCVB’s sports reporters Alexis Beckett, Josh Brogadir and Angel Salcedo.

ESPN Deportes, ESPN’s 24/7 Spanish-language platform serving U.S. Hispanic sports fans, will have a live telecast of the Boston Marathon from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20. Mariano Ryan and Daniel Arcucci will provide the commentary.

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