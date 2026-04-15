ESPN’s most-watched NBA regular season in seven years

ESPN networks have carried the top four most-viewed games this season according to Nielsen

Substantial viewership across ESPN NBA studio programming, including Inside the NBA, NBA Tip-Off, NBA Countdown and NBA Today

ESPN has delivered its most‑watched NBA regular season on ABC & ESPN since the 2018‑19 season, according to Nielsen. Through 80 telecasts, the 2025‑26 NBA Regular Season on ABC & ESPN averaged 1.9 million viewers, up 11 percent from last season (1.7M viewers).

Overall, ESPN networks carried the top four most‑viewed NBA games of the 2025‑26 regular season, according to Nielsen.

Studio coverage

ESPN also generated substantial viewership across its NBA studio programming this season. Inside the NBA averaged 1.3 million viewers, while NBA Tip‑Off averaged 821,000 viewers and NBA Countdown averaged 609,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.

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