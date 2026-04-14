ESPN’s presentation of collegiate gymnastics sticks the landing with NCAA Championship coverage, April 16-18

New to ESPN’s presentation in Fort Worth: rules analyst Mary Joe Roehrig, plus multi-camera complement throughout Dickies Arena to elevate championship coverage

4DREPLAY returns to NCAA Women’s Championship, providing in-depth analysis on vault, uneven bars and – new this year – balance beam

Complete commentary teams return to both events: Roethlisberger, Raisman, Peszek and Davis on ABC/ESPN2; Sloan, Baker, Thomas and Webb on ESPN+; Conner, Malone and Sisler on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN’s unparalleled production of collegiate gymnastics reaches its peak in the postseason, as the top teams in the country tumble into trophy contention at the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships and NCAA National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships. The high-flying competition will air back-to-back on ESPN networks, with the women’s trophy being raised on ABC on Saturday, April 18, and the men’s title on the line on ESPN2 following the action from Fort Worth.

Women’s Championship

ABC is the home of the 2026 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships for the sixth consecutive season, with the Championship Final live on Saturday, April 18, at 4 p.m. ET. The semifinal rounds stick the landing on Thursday, April 16 on ESPN2, with Semifinal I at 4:30 p.m. and Semifinal II at 9 p.m. Prior to Saturday’s championship, the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Preview will be live on ABC at 3:30 p.m.

Three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, 2008 Olympic silver medalist Samantha Peszek and veteran sideline reporter Taylor Davis will be on the televised call for the Championship Final and Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Also returning to coverage is the use of 4DREPLAY, providing volumetric replays courtesy of 30 cameras surrounding the vault, uneven bars and balance beam.

New to ESPN’s postseason presentation is rules analyst Mary Joe Roehrig, who brings a unique perspective following 30 years as an NCAA Judge. Roehrig initially worked on ESPN’s coverage of the Baton Rouge Regional, but this will be the first time ESPN will add this perspective for the National Semifinals and Championship. ESPN will also deploy its signature tech tools, including protractors and height meters, as well as the use of a telestrator. There are four Super SloMo cameras that will enhance the broadcast, as well as Augmented Reality (AR) graphics.

ESPN+ will once again feature “Stream Team” commentary for a unique complementary offering surrounding the championship. 2008 Olympic silver medalist and nine-time NCAA Champion Bridget Sloan (Florida) will be joined by four-time NCAA Champion Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma), 11-time All-American Kennedy Baker (Florida) and two-time Honda Award winner and 11-time NCAA All-American Trinity Thomas (Florida) on ESPN+. Returning to this year’s coverage are team streams where fans can follow their specific squad in action throughout the arena with a dedicated stream and commentators. Streams will be split up with two teams and commentators per feed. Additionally, SEC Network’s SEC Now will have live updates from Alyssa Lang and Bridget Sloan on site in Fort Worth to celebrate the five SEC squads advancing to the semifinals.

Semifinal I features LSU, Florida, Georgia and Stanford, while Semifinal II is highlighted by Oklahoma, UCLA, Arkansas and Minnesota. The top two teams in each semifinal will advance to Saturday’s championship final on ABC. The 2026 field accounts for 11 of the last 12 NCAA titles and 28 overall.

Men’s Championship

Olympic gold medalist Bart Conner, two-time U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone, and sideline reporter Lauren Sisler will once again serve as the commentary crew for the 2026 NCAA National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships. Qualifying rounds will stream live at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on ESPN+ on Friday, April 17, with the championship televised live from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2. All apparatus streams will be available on ESPN+ with natural sound from the State Farm Center.

Conner – a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated male American gymnast in history – is a longtime ESPN commentator and is returning to ESPN’s presentation of men’s gymnastics. Joining Conner is fellow U.S. Olympian Malone, who led the U.S. to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ending a 16-year medal drought for the team. Rounding out the team is Sisler, a longtime ESPN sideline reporter and former Rutgers gymnast.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session on ESPN+ to Saturday’s finals on ESPN2. Teams qualifying include Oklahoma, defending national champion Michigan, Stanford, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, California, Greenville, Navy, Army and Springfield.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship

ESPN’s Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship focuses on the Women’s Gymnastics Championships for its final winter sports episode. Hosted by Roethlisberger and Davis, Game On showcases some of the most compelling teams and gymnasts set to compete for a national title. The full episode is streaming now on ESPN+.

Among the stories featured:

The Floor Party –Once upon a time BJ Das was a dancer, going on tour with performers like Miley Cyrus and Avril Lavigne. The former University of Washington gymnast and current UCLA associate head coach/choreographer is the creative force behind the Bruins’ show-stopping floor routines. Alyssa Roenigk chronicles her journey.

chronicles her journey. The Price Sisters – Arkansas is a team on the rise under the leadership of former Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber and the performances by sisters Morgan and Frankie Price. Morgan transferred to the Razorbacks for her final year after helping Fisk University become the first HBCU to establish a gymnastics program. She joins older sister Frankie, who is coming back after sustaining a season-ending injury during the 2025 NCAA regionals. Lisa Salters shares the story of how this reunion honors the name they share.

shares the story of how this reunion honors the name they share. Oklahoma – The Sooners have won seven of the last eleven National Championships including last season’s title. Under head coach KJ Kindler, OU has been a model of consistency and excellence. Senior Faith Torrez and a powerful freshman class may hold the keys to continuing the dynasty. John Roethlisberger

1,001 Days – After a standout 2023 freshman season with Florida, Kayla DiCello decided to take a gap year in hopes of making the Paris 2024 Olympic team. A favorite to land one of the coveted spots, DiCello’s dream evaporated when she tore her right Achilles at Olympic Trials. D’Arcy Maine reports how nearly three years since her last collegiate meet, DiCello returned to the Gators, fortifying a squad with title aspirations.

reports how nearly three years since her last collegiate meet, DiCello returned to the Gators, fortifying a squad with title aspirations. No Excuses – LSU Strength and Conditioning coach Katie Guillory takes pride in motivating her athletes to be tough, resilient, and passionate, with no excuses in all they pursue. As Taylor Davis reports, over the past nine months, Guillory has depended on those same attributes after her life changed forever in an instant.

Roethlisberger and Davis will also break down the leading contenders to win individual championships on each apparatus, as well as the expected battle between LSU’s Kailin Chio and UCLA’s Jordan Chiles for the all-around title. The pair also selects the four schools each expects to advance to Championship Saturday.

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2026 NCAA GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ON ESPN NETWORKS