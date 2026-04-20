espnW announces full agenda and speakers for 2026 espnW Summit NYC, Presented by Eli Lilly and Company, on May 7

ESPN has announced the schedule for the 2026 espnW Summit NYC presented by Lilly. Taking place Thursday, May 7 at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the one-day event will once again bring together influential leaders across sports, business, and entertainment for a day of inspiring discussions focused on fostering change and creating new opportunities for women in sports. The Summit’s programming will be available via livestream for free on select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms. In-person and virtual registration can be completed at nyc.espnwsummit.com.

Hosted by journalist, podcast host & TV personality, Sarah Spain, the Summit will feature panels led by ESPN Host and SportsCenter Anchor Christine Williamson; ESPN Reporter and Basketball Analyst Andraya Carter, and ESPN’s National Hockey Writer & Reporter Emily Kaplan.

Featured events and panels will include:

espnW Keynote: USA Women’s Hockey I Featuring Olympic Gold Medalists Hannah Bilka , Laila Edwards and Caroline “KK” Harve y with Emily Kaplan

Women at the Helm: The New Class of Team Executives I A spotlight Summit discussion, moderated by Sarah Spain , with three leading voices at the head of women’s professional sports teams

Featured speakers include Kari Fleishauer, COO, Gotham FC, Jami Lobpries General Manager, Portland Cascade and Meghan Turner General Manager, Seattle Torrent.

AUSL Season Preview I Oddici Alexander , Chicago Bandits, Sis Bates , Portland Cascade, Michaela Edenfield , Texas Volts, Dallas Escobedo, Utah Talons, and Ana Gold , Carolina Blaze, will join Christine Williamson to preview the upcoming 2026 season.

espnW Keynote Conversation I Featuring Olympic Downhill Gold Medalist Breezy Johnson , in conversation with Sarah Spain

Purpose-Built: Facilities for Female Athletes I A look behind-the-curtain into the development and building of women’s sport-specific stadiums and facilities. Featured speakers include Asrat Alemu , Vice President of Ariel Project Level, Avi Greene , Senior Associate & Architect at Populous, and Sherri Privitera , Senior Principal Women’s Professional Sports Director.

Health Takes All of Us | Megan Suttile, AVP of Media & Partnerships, Lilly, speaks on Lilly’s focus on how their investment in women’s sports drives broader health and societal impact.

The Women of ESPN: NFL Edition I An honest and lively conversation with some of the incredible women who lead NFL coverage on ESPN.

Featured speakers include Michelle Beisner-Buck , NFL Features Reporter , Mina Kimes, NFL Analyst, Senior Writer, Podcast Host & Television Contributor, MJ Acosta-Ruiz SportsCenter Anchor & ESPN Deportes’ MNF Sideline Reporter, and Laura Rutledge, Host & Reporter, ESPN & SEC Network.

Sponsors of this year’s Summit include Lilly and adidas.

Returning as presenting sponsor, Lilly, will spotlight its “Health Takes All of Us” campaign, underscoring how its investment in women’s sports contributes to broader health and societal impact. Lilly will also provide branded exercise bands to all on-site attendees.

adidas returns as an associate sponsor and will outfit all attendees with curated apparel.

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout The Summit. For more information, follow us on X/Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

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About espnW

espnW is a global multi-platform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

Media Contacts

Cecile Cross-Plummer | [email protected]

Jay Jay Nesheim | [email protected]