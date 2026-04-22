Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App: four-stream coverage of unique team competition at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will present exclusive, four-stream coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., a unique team event with TOUR players competing with a partner in two alternating scoring formats. Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, and continues through Sunday, April 26.

On Thursday and Saturday, partners play four-ball, with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole.

The format switches to foursomes on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole.

Marquee and Featured Groups include last week’s winner of the RBC Heritage and new world No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick playing with younger brother Alex in the same group with fan favorites Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026.

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