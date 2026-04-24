FA Cup and UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals headline week of soccer across ESPN, LALIGA Matchday 33, and more

Emirates FA Cup semifinals on ESPN platforms Saturday and Sunday

ESPN platforms will exclusively stream the 2025-26 FA Cup semifinals live from Wembley Stadium in London.

Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET (ESPN+) – Manchester City vs. Southampton: Manchester City, riding a red-hot streak going unbeaten in 11 straight Premier League matches, hosts Championship side Southampton in the first semifinal. On the heels of their resurgent run, the seven-time FA Cup winners City are poised to win the double – FA Cup and league title. English commentary: Ian Darke and Stewart Robson.

Manchester City, riding a red-hot streak going unbeaten in 11 straight Premier League matches, hosts Championship side Southampton in the first semifinal. On the heels of their resurgent run, the seven-time FA Cup winners City are poised to win the double – FA Cup and league title. English commentary: Ian Darke and Stewart Robson. Sunday at 10 a.m. ET (ESPN+, ESPN2) – Chelsea vs. Leeds United: The second semifinal features eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea FC vs. Leeds United, who won their only FA Cup in 1972, in a contest between two Premier League clubs. Commentators: Jon Champion and Robson.

The second semifinal features eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea FC vs. Leeds United, who won their only FA Cup in 1972, in a contest between two Premier League clubs. Commentators: Jon Champion and Robson. Studio surround: Dan Thomas and 1996-97 FA Cup winner with Chelsea FC, Craig Burley, will host ESPN FC’s pre-, halftime, and postgame shows during the semifinals from ESPN Bristol, Conn., studios. Critically acclaimed football presenter Alex Aljoe joins former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha to provide coverage from Wembley Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals on ESPN Deportes

The UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals feature four of Europe’s top clubs competing across two legs for a place in the final.

In the first semifinal, three-time Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Aitana Bonmati leads FC Barcelona Femení as they face FC Bayern München Women on Saturday, beginning at12:15 p.m. ET, live at the FC Bayern Campus in Munich. The match will air on ESPN Deportes.

Reigning UEFA Women’s Champions League titleholders Arsenal Women FC host Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, the competition’s most successful club, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Arsenal features some of the most dynamic stars in women’s football: Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, standout U.S. Women’s National Team defender Emily Fox, and more.

UEFA Women’s Championship League – Semifinals schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, April 25 12:15 p.m. FC Bayern Munich Women vs. FC Barcelona Femení ESPN Deportes Sun, April 26 10:30 a.m. Arsenal Women FC vs. Olympique Lyonnais Féminin ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

LALIGA: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid take center stage this weekend on ESPN platforms

Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr., and Real Madrid, in their quest to reel in league-leading FC Barcelona, travel to face Real Betis at Estadio Benito Villamarín in Sevilla, Spain. The fifth-ranked Green-and-Whites (Real Betis) will aim to capitalize at home and strengthen their push for European qualification. Commentators: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler (English); Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish). Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

FC Barcelona visit Getafe CF in a key match as Barcelona seeks to tighten their grip at the top of the league with six matches to go in the season. Commentators: Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja and reporter Sid Lowe (English); Richard Mendez, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish). Coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA – Matchday 33 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, April 24 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, April 25 8 a.m. D. Alaves vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Getafe CF vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Girona FC ESPN+ 3 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, April 26 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Oviedo vs. Elche CF ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. CA Osauna vs. Sevila FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Villarreal CF vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, April 27 3 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 31: Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Bundesliga’s second-ranked Borussia Dortmund host SC Freiburg in a key late-season matchup with a European spot on the line for the sixth-ranked visitors. Dortmund look to strengthen their place in the table, while Freiburg aims to build on recent momentum to earn an automatic Champions League berth next season.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, Mainz vs. Bayern Munich, FC Cologne vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. St. Pauli, and 1 FC Ausburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bundesliga – Matchday 31 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, April 24 2:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ Sat, April 25 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Mainz vs. Bayern Munich ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Cologne vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Ausburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Hamburg SV vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sun, April 26 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL: Angel City FC visit Portland Thorns FC, Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Angel City FC and Portland Thorns FC meet in a marquee early-season showdown between the league’s top four teams. Led by forwards Olivia Moultrie and Reilyn Turner, Portland sits as the number two team in the table, while Angel City enters the weekend as the fourth ranked team. with the match airing live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and streaming on the ESPN App. Commentators: Jen Hildreth, Jordan Angeli (English), Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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