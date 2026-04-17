Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic Presented by Oakley to be telecast live on ESPNU and ESPN App

The championship game and semifinal action of the inaugural Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic presented by Oakley will be telecast live on a national stage, exclusively on ESPNU and the ESPN App. Championship game play kicks off at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, preceded by a semifinal matchup at 12:30 p.m. PDT/3:30 p.m. EDT.

The games on Sunday, April 19, will be delivered to fans across the country as part of the first-ever major college flag football competition featuring Division I programs, elevating the sport’s profile and broadening its reach.

The other 17 games of the two-day event will be livestreamed at FiestaSportsFoundation.org/FlagFootball and all games will be produced by HomeTeam Network.

“Our vision for the Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic presented by Oakley has always been to create an experience that honors these student-athletes and elevates the entire sport,” said Erik Moses, Executive Director & CEO of Fiesta Sports Foundation. “This is a monumental step with our teammates at ESPN to bring the championship game and a semifinal to a nationwide audience. It is game-changing for our event, for the future of women’s collegiate flag football and it validates where this sport is headed.”

“Flag football is one of the most compelling growth stories in sports and we are proud to bring the Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic presented by Oakley to a national audience on ESPNU and the ESPN App,” said Kurt Dargis, Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “Collaborating with Fiesta Sports Foundation on this inaugural event reflects our shared commitment to elevating the game and expanding opportunities for women’s sports. Putting this championship on a national stage allows the storytelling that ESPN is known for as we inspire the next wave of flag football players and fans.”

Carrying the call to the nationwide audience are analyst Phoebe Schecter and play-by-play announcer Kyle Bailey.

Schecter is one of the most recognized and influential voices in flag football on the global stage as a flag football analyst for ESPN, the Oakley Icon Alliance, Fanatics Flag Football Classic and other events. She is the former captain of the Great Britain women’s national flag football team, helping the Brits win a silver medal in the 2022 IFAF Women’s World Championship before retiring from the national team in 2024. As a coaching intern for the Buffalo Bills, she became the first British woman to coach in the NFL. Schecter also serves as an NFL Global Flag Ambassador and an NFL analyst for Sky Sports.

Bailey is USA Football’s foremost play-by-play voice, having served as the official play-by-play announcer for the organization’s premier international flag football events, including the Junior International Cup and The One Flag Championship, broadcast on HomeTeam Network. Bailey hosts the afternoon drive program “The Kyle Bailey Show” on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ in Charlotte, serves as host of Charlotte Hornets Pregame and leads the station’s Carolina Panthers pregame coverage.

The Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic presented by Oakley is a two-day, 7-on-7 national collegiate flag football tournament featuring eight of the nation’s top women’s flag football programs. On day one, Saturday, April 18, three-game pool play will determine seedings for day two’s championship bracket. Competing programs include Alabama State, Arizona State, Charlotte, University of Florida, University of Georgia, Grand Canyon University, University of Central Florida (UCF) and University of Southern California (USC).

The national telecast comes at a pivotal moment for flag football. Women’s flag football participation has surged to more than 2.5 million athletes competing annually, with high school participation rising more than 60 percent over the past several years. Seventeen states have sanctioned flag football as a championship sport, with more than 20 others in pilot programs. At the collegiate level, flag football has earned recognition as an NCAA Emerging Sport for Women, with more than 150 NCAA institutions offering flag football programs at the club or varsity level, including nearly 60 Division I institutions. Flag football is also set to make its Olympic debut as a competitive medal sport at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Presenting sponsor Oakley, one of the world’s leading sport performance and product design brands, has been at the forefront of flag football’s ascent, reflecting its long-term commitment to advancing the sport and creating meaningful opportunities for athletes at every level.

ABOUT FIESTA SPORTS FOUNDATION

Since its inception in 1971, the Fiesta Sports Foundation has been a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football bowl season. As a nonprofit organization, it is driven by its vision to create unforgettable experiences through world-class sporting events, unparalleled hospitality and life-changing community impact. Through the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Rate Bowl and its year-round events, including the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, corporate partnerships and numerous community events throughout the year, the Foundation provides charitable resources to support Arizona nonprofit organizations that serve communities through a focus on youth, sports and education. Learn more at www.FiestaSportsFoundation.org and @Fiesta_Bowl on X/Instagram.

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