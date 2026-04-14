Final ABC Hockey Saturday of the 2025-2026 NHL season delivers strong viewership

HockeyNHL

Final ABC Hockey Saturday of the 2025-2026 NHL season delivers strong viewership

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo8 hours ago
  • Through 49 games, NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 790K viewers, +30% YoY

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN networks continued Saturday with the final ABC tripleheader of the regular season. The Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins matchup delivered 1M viewers (peak: 1.2M), +24% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average. The Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche game delivered 1M viewers (peak: 1.2M), +20% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average.

Through 49 games, the NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 790K viewers, +30% YoY.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo8 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button