LALIGA, Bundesliga headline strong weekend of soccer across ESPN

LALIGA title race heats up as Barcelona and Real Madrid take center stage this weekend on ESPN platforms

As LALIGA enters Matchday 31, the title race remains contested, with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid continuing their battle at the top of the standings. Both clubs headline a weekend slate across ESPN platforms, with key matchups that could shape the race for the title.

Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior lead Real Madrid as they host Girona FC on ESPN+. Real Madrid enters the weekend looking to maintain pressure in the title race with a strong performance at home. Commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English); Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes (Spanish).

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski headline league leaders FC Barcelona as they host RCD Espanyol on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Barcelona looks to remain in first place, while Espanyol aims to gain ground in the middle of the table. Commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English); Fernando Palomo and Mario Suarez (Spanish).

LALIGA retro jerseys on display across ESPN’s coverage of matchday 31

With 38 of the 42 teams across Spain’s top two divisions (LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION) celebrating their respective cultural identities as part of the first-ever “Retro Matchday” from April 10 – 13, ESPN will mark the occasion during its coverage of the league.

Ahora on Nunca: On Thursday, April 9, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, ESPN Deportes’ signature studio program will include: a look back at clubs and select national teams’ soccer jerseys from the 1980s and 1990s; “Mister Chip” segment with a retro focus on Real Madrid-Girona and Espanyol-FC Barcelona; the show’s on-air personalities ranking their favorite LALIGA and World Cup jerseys; and more. ESPN FC’s ESPN FC’s English- and Spanish-language editions will showcase some of the best retro jerseys in the league during live, surround coverage. Surround coverage of Athletic Club-Villarreal match (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET) will feature a segment on retro jerseys worn by the two clubs. Preview of the retro broadcast across all LALIGA matches this weekend: https://bit.ly/4vksMhz



LALIGA – Matchday 31 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, April 10 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Girona FC ESPN+ Sat, April 11 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Elche vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, April 12 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Celta vs. Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, April 13 3 p.m. Levante vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 29: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

A marquee Bundesliga showdown headlines the weekend as Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Two of Germany’s top sides meet in a clash with significant implications near the top of the table, as Dortmund’s high-powered attack faces a Leverkusen squad that has emerged as a successful club in European football over the past three seasons.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Heidenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Bundesliga – Matchday 29 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, April 10 3 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, April 11 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN2, ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. St. Pauli vs. Bayern Munich ESPN+ Sun, April 12 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Hamburg ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Mainz vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. star and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

Having secured its third straight Eredivisie title, U.S. star Ricardo Pepi and PSV Eindhoven return to face Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on the ESPN App. The focus in the league now turns to the European (UEFA Champions League) qualification spots – an automatic spot for second place and third place entering the playoffs.

Matchday 30 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, April 11 12:45 p.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 3 p.m. Heracles Almelo vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ Sun, April 12 8:30 a.m. NEC Nijmegen vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Heerenveen ESPN+

*Subject to change